An 11-year-old's school assignment sparked outrage in Tenafly, New Jersey in April, when the student was asked to outline Hitler's accomplishments , The New York Post reported on Tuesday.

The student reportedly dressed up as Hitler for the in-class presentation and a parent of the school said that the assignment, along with a photo of Hitler, hung on the wall at the school for two weeks.

"I was pretty great, wasn't I?" read the assignment after listing Hitler's "accomplishments".

The teacher who assigned the project, as well as the principal of the school were placed on payed administrative leave following the incident.

Following an investigation by Superintendent Shauna DeMarco, the teacher was asked to resign but will be allowed to remain on paid administrative leave until January. The principal was reinstated despite admitting that "she definitely made mistakes that played a role in what happened," as she said in a statement according to media group North Jersey.

Ferrara has served as a principal for almost 11 years. "This experience has taught me to think more broadly about the consequences of every decision that I make," she said, according to the North Jersey report.

School board President Jocelyn Schwartz said that administrative staff will work with Ferrara to help ensure a smooth transition back and unsure a safe learning environment for everyone, North Jersey reported.

"I personally believe the investigation into what happened was thorough, well executed and got the answers the board needed to move forward," said Schwartz.

The incident has "been incredibly painful for our Jewish community members in the face of increasing instances of antisemitism around the country," said DeMarco, according to the Post.

It has also reportedly had a "devastating impact on the student involved and her family," the Post noted. The student's parents have asked the community to respect their anonymity and privacy.

"We don't want her living in fear," they said, according to the Post.