The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

New UNSC members not expected to tilt balance of power for Israel

Ambassador Danny Danon tells ‘Post’ that the new members will join UNSC in 2021, while a significant diplomatic battle around Israeli sovereignty could happen as early as next week.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 18, 2020 21:41
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
WASHINGTON – Canada’s lost bid to become a member of the United Nations’ Security Council is unfortunate, but it is not expected to change the balance of power within the UN body, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post.
The UN elected four new members for the Security Council on Wednesday: Norway and Ireland won the three-way race with Canada on two of the spots; Mexico and India ran unopposed and a vote for another vacancy will take place later on Thursday between Kenya and Djibouti, after neither of them could secure the minimum vote on the first round.
“We have a great relationship with India and Mexico,” Danon told the Post. “We are disappointed that Canada didn’t make it, both because we have close ties with the country and because of the campaign that the Palestinians ran against Canada,” the ambassador added.
Danon noted that the new members of the Security Council are representing a group of countries, and therefore, the EU, for example, would affect Ireland’s position. He told the Post that given the US veto on Israel-related issues, he is not worried about the changes. “We have a good relationship with Ireland and Norway as well, but we can’t compare it to the relationship that we’ve got with Canada,” he said.
One of the most critical issues for Israel when it comes to the Security Council is the reaction for a possible Israeli move to annex parts of the West Bank. Danon told the Post that for that matter, the new members of the Council will have no influence, since their membership will take effect in 2021, and the Palestinians are campaigning against the move today.
“We are expecting a discussion in the Security Council next week,” he said. “These issues will not wait until 2021.” Danon told the Post that the Security Council meeting on June 24 would likely focus on Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank. He added that the meeting, which was supposed to be a closed-door meeting, is now expected to be open.
“The [Palestinians] are gearing up,” he said, “but the fact that the UN is not functioning regularly due to COVID-19 makes it harder for them.” The ambassador added that the Palestinians might try to draft a joint resolution about the peace process, but it’s unclear how many countries would support that.


Tags United Nations danny danon Security Council UNSC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The importance of bipartisan support for annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by