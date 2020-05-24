The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

'New York Times' prints grim front page listing US lives lost to COVID-19

The list details the names of each of the selected coronavirus casualties, followed by their name and one sentence describing the uniqueness of the life of the deceased

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MAY 24, 2020 12:02
THE HEADQUARTERS of ‘The New York Times’ on 8th Avenue in the eponymous city. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE HEADQUARTERS of ‘The New York Times’ on 8th Avenue in the eponymous city.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The New York Times' Sunday morning front page featured an obituary list of 1,000 individuals across the United States who passed away as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - reflecting 1% of the total United States tally, as the American death toll inches closer to 100,000 day by day.
The list details the names of each of the selected coronavirus casualties, followed by one sentence describing the "uniqueness" surrounding the life of the deceased - be it be their job, passion, life's love or what have you.

According to the Times, Simone Landon, assistant editor of the Graphics desk, wanted a visual representation "that conveyed both the vastness and variety of lives lost," arriving at the conclusion that this would be the best sort of portrayal to accomplish just that.
“Both among ourselves and perhaps in the general reading public, there’s a little bit of a fatigue with the data. We knew we were approaching this milestone,” Landon said, according to the Times. “We knew that there should be some way to try to reckon with that number.”
Landon played around with the idea of depicting the lives lost with stick figures as well as dots but noted that it “doesn’t really tell you very much about who these people were, the lives that they lived, what it means for us as a country."
Researcher Alain Delaquérière compiled the list by combing through various sources online, collating deaths that were directly attributed to COVID-19 alongside a team of editors and three graduate student journalists, who "read them and gleaned phrases that depicted the uniqueness of each life lost" to create the Times' displayed list.
“I wanted something that people would look back on in 100 years to understand the toll of what we’re living through,” said Marc Lacey, National editor of the Times', who noted to Tom Bodkin, chief creative officer of the Times, that the "milestone" was quickly approaching.
The concept was chosen between the obituary format selected for the front page of Sunday's paper, and a grid of pictures representing hundreds of those who lost their lives.
The most important factor was that final product had to "take over the entire page," the Times said. The design itself, mimics those of "centuries-old newspapers," without headlines - something that Bodkin is heavily interested, and figured the tone would suit this project well.
As of today there are 1.66 million cases and 97,426 deaths in the United States. 


Tags New York Times Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s relations with China are creating a storm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The politics of musical chairs and job placements By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by