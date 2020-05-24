'New York Times' prints grim front page listing US lives lost to COVID-19

The New York Times' Sunday morning front page featured an obituary list of 1,000 individuals across the United States who passed away as a result of the coronavirus pandemic - reflecting 1% of the total United States tally, as the American death toll inches closer to 100,000 day by day.The list details the names of each of the selected coronavirus casualties, followed by one sentence describing the "uniqueness" surrounding the life of the deceased - be it be their job, passion, life's love or what have you.
According to the Times, Simone Landon, assistant editor of the Graphics desk, wanted a visual representation "that conveyed both the vastness and variety of lives lost," arriving at the conclusion that this would be the best sort of portrayal to accomplish just that.“Both among ourselves and perhaps in the general reading public, there’s a little bit of a fatigue with the data. We knew we were approaching this milestone,” Landon said, according to the Times. “We knew that there should be some way to try to reckon with that number.”Landon played around with the idea of depicting the lives lost with stick figures as well as dots but noted that it “doesn’t really tell you very much about who these people were, the lives that they lived, what it means for us as a country."Researcher Alain Delaquérière compiled the list by combing through various sources online, collating deaths that were directly attributed to COVID-19 alongside a team of editors and three graduate student journalists, who "read them and gleaned phrases that depicted the uniqueness of each life lost" to create the Times' displayed list.“I wanted something that people would look back on in 100 years to understand the toll of what we’re living through,” said Marc Lacey, National editor of the Times', who noted to Tom Bodkin, chief creative officer of the Times, that the "milestone" was quickly approaching.The concept was chosen between the obituary format selected for the front page of Sunday's paper, and a grid of pictures representing hundreds of those who lost their lives. The most important factor was that final product had to "take over the entire page," the Times said. The design itself, mimics those of "centuries-old newspapers," without headlines - something that Bodkin is heavily interested, and figured the tone would suit this project well.As of today there are 1.66 million cases and 97,426 deaths in the United States.
