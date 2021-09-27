The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
On This Day: French Jews given full rights under the law

On September 27, 1791, the Loi relative aux Juifs was passed, giving Jews full rights in France. The movement was ratified November 13 of the same year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 01:54
View of Paris, France and the Eiffel Tower (photo credit: REUTERS)
On September 27, 1791, the French National Assembly voted to give the Jewish people of France equality under the law. 
Gradual improvements for Jews were being made leading up to the vote. In 1785, the poll tax on Jews was abolished, and Jews were also given the right to live in all parts of the country.
However, when the Declaration of the Rights of Man was passed in August of 1789, it was interpreted as not including Jews.
The Loi relative aux Juifs was passed September 27, 1791, proposed by Adrien-Jean-Fracois Duport, saying, 
"I believe that freedom of worship does not permit any distinction in the political rights of citizens on account of their creed. The question of the political existence of the Jews has been postponed. Still the Muslims and the men of all sects are admitted to enjoy political rights in France. I demand that the motion for postponement be withdrawn, and a decree passed that the Jews in France enjoy the privileges of full citizens."
This proposition was accepted with applause. Several attempted to oppose the motion, but the president of the Assembly suggested "that every one who spoke against this motion should be called to order, because he would be opposing the constitution itself."
Two days later, the National Assembly separated and on November 13, Louis XVI ratified the law declaring Jewish people French citizens.


