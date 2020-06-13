Open letter calls on Jewish organizations to endorse Black Lives Matter

An open letter organized by three Jewish activists is calling on the Jewish community to take a number of actions, including endorsing Black Lives Matter and increasing diversity within organizations, to fight racism.

Published Friday, the letter has been signed by 52 people affiliated with Jewish organizations and more than 900 people who include “Black Jews, Non-Black Jews of Color, and our allies.” The letter asks Jewish organizations, federations and initiatives to commit to fulfilling seven actions within three years.

They are endorsing Black Lives Matter; establishing racial justice as an organizational pillar; having a fifth of staff, senior leadership and board seats be filled by people of color; participating in anti-racist education; investing a fifth of all grants in organizations led by people of color; creating racial justice requirements for grant organizations, including “a commitment to replacing contracts with police departments with alternative structures of community safety”; and developing a five-year, $1.5 million “communal accountability” initiative.

The letter was organized by Lindsey Newman, director of community engagement at the Jewish diversity organization Be’chol Lashon; Aaron Samuels, co-founder and COO of the black media company Blavity; and Rachel Sumekh, the founder and CEO of the hunger relief organization Swipe Out Hunger.