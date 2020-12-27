Orthodox Jewish woman's suicide note posts on Instagram after her death

The newspaper reported that Gourarie rode the subway into Manhattan and bought a ticket to the Vessel, jumping from the highest level of the structure. She reportedly did not bring a suicide note. A law enforcement source told the Post that she brought information "making it easy to ascertain who to contact." The scheduled post ran one day after Gourarie jumped to her death, according to The New York Post.The newspaper reported that Gourarie rode the subway into Manhattan and bought a ticket to the Vessel, jumping from the highest level of the structure. She reportedly did not bring a suicide note. A law enforcement source told the Post that she brought information "making it easy to ascertain who to contact."

EMS pronounced Gourarie dead at the scene after receiving a 911 call, the paper reported.

In her final Instagram post, she began by telling the readers to "probably sit down" if they didn't know what happened by now.

Yocheved Gourarie, a 24-year old Orthodox Jewish woman from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, jumped to her death from the Vessel in Hudson Yards, leaving behind a suicide note which she pre-scheduled to upload automatically to Instagram prior to her death.Before her death jump, she scheduled a heartbreaking goodbye post on Instagram, assuring her family and friends that they did everything they could.