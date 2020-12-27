The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Post World News

Orthodox Jewish woman's suicide note posts on Instagram after her death

Note was pre-scheduled to post • Earlier posts reveal that she had previously shared her struggle with mental illness and anorexia, which she had reportedly had since the age of 12

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 27, 2020 19:16
The Vessel at Hudson Yards (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The Vessel at Hudson Yards
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Yocheved Gourarie, a 24-year old Orthodox Jewish woman from Crown Heights, Brooklyn, jumped to her death from the Vessel in Hudson Yards, leaving behind a suicide note which she pre-scheduled to upload automatically to Instagram prior to her death.
Before her death jump, she scheduled a heartbreaking goodbye post on Instagram, assuring her family and friends that they did everything they could. 
The scheduled post ran one day after Gourarie jumped to her death, according to The New York Post
The newspaper reported that Gourarie rode the subway into Manhattan and bought a ticket to the Vessel, jumping from the highest level of the structure. She reportedly did not bring a suicide note. A law enforcement source told the Post that she brought information "making it easy to ascertain who to contact." 
EMS pronounced Gourarie dead at the scene after receiving a 911 call, the paper reported. 
In her final Instagram post, she began by telling the readers to "probably sit down" if they didn't know what happened by now. 
"I don't care to go into the reasons why I'm gone, but there are certainly more than thirteen," wrote Gourarie, referencing 13 Reasons Why, a TV show in which the main character explains the thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life through posthumous recordings. 
She also assured the people reading that "All of you have made my life so much more full, brighter, and happier than it would have been without you. Your support, your encouragement, your hugs, your invitations, your smiles, your texts, your tagging me in memes you think I’d find funny." 
“None of you could have done anything – or done more – to prevent this from happening. You all did your absolute best and for that I am eternally grateful. I hope you can find some comfort in knowing I am no longer in pain." 
“I love you.”
Earlier in December, before her final post, Gourarie posted videos singing and sharing music with her father, captioned "by Dad and Daughter." 

Her father Avremi posted an image of a puppy on his Instagram on Friday, expressing that she was the "cutest, prettiest, kindest 'pup' a father could hope for." He also shared Yocheved's experience in Center for Change," a wonderful residential facility in Utah for women struggling with ED [Eating Disorders]." 
"We are only finding out how she gave herself to others (at the facility) and how many lives she touched," said Avremi. "Life will never be the same... it will take time to heal. Thanks to all for helping us along in that process." 
 
The New York Post reported that earlier Instagram posts reveal that she had previously shared her struggle with mental illness and anorexia, which she had reportedly struggled with since the age of 12. She encouraged people to contribute to the National Eating Disorders Association, which she asserted was part of the "love and support surrounding me" during her struggle. 
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can get help in Israel here


Tags Mental Health suicide Brooklyn new york city
