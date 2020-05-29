The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Police free CNN reporter arrested on TV while covering Minneapolis riots

The correspondent was surrounded by half a dozen officers after showing a protester being arrested by police.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
MAY 29, 2020 16:52
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis (photo credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI)
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis
(photo credit: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI)
Police in Minneapolis released a CNN reporter who was led off in handcuffs along with his film crew while reporting live on television early Friday morning during violent protests in the city.
Officers gave no explanation as they escorted reporter Omar Jimenez away. He had just shown a protester being arrested when about half a dozen police officers in gas masks surrounded him. More than an hour later, the crew was released.
"What gave me one bit of comfort was that it happened on live TV," Jimenez told viewers after he was released. "You don't have to doubt my story it's not filtered in any way; you saw it with your own eyes."

African-American CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was the first one arrested by the officers. The channel's livestream showed the reporter telling law enforcement the crew would move to an area police find satisfying so as not to obstruct its way.

"We can move back to where you like," he told the officers wearing gas masks and face shields, before explaining that he and his crew were members of the press. "We're getting out of your way." 

The correspondent was surrounded by half a dozen officers after showing a protester being arrested by police.

Some 500 National Guard troops have been called to the area following violent riots across the city, according to CNN.

Rioters took over the neighborhood around the Minneapolis police precinct early Friday morning. Race riots have been taking place in the city since African-American citizen George Floyd was choked to death by a police officer.

Part of the Minneapolis police precinct set on fire by the protesters collapsed live on air Friday morning. The riots reportedly spread out to the Saint Louis area of the Twin Cities.

The CNN crew is reportedly in police custody and the channel's legal team is in contact with the Minneapolis Police Department in order to organize their release.

According to CNN, the crew was "arrested while giving a live television report in Minneapolis, where the crew was covering ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd. They had clearly identified themselves as press."
"Hopefully the governor is included and we will get some resolutions," Minneapolis Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins told the channel.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized for the incident, saying he takes full responsibility for the arrest of the team and that he is working on its immediate release. "We want the media there," Walz said.
"We just saw this live on air," Jenkins said about what she calls a racism emergency. Jenkins said there were two CNN reporters at the scene, "one black and one white, and the black gets arrested." According to her, "that's the stark display of racism."
 
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags police riot Minnesota
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by