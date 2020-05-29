Police free CNN reporter arrested on TV while covering Minneapolis riots

Police in Minneapolis released a CNN reporter who was led off in handcuffs along with his film crew while reporting live on television early Friday morning during violent protests in the city. Officers gave no explanation as they escorted reporter Omar Jimenez away. He had just shown a protester being arrested when about half a dozen police officers in gas masks surrounded him. More than an hour later, the crew was released. "What gave me one bit of comfort was that it happened on live TV," Jimenez told viewers after he was released. "You don't have to doubt my story it's not filtered in any way; you saw it with your own eyes."





A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not.





"We can move back to where you like," he told the officers wearing gas masks and face shields, before explaining that he and his crew were members of the press. "We're getting out of your way."





The correspondent was surrounded by half a dozen officers after showing a protester being arrested by police.





Some 500 National Guard troops have been called to the area following violent riots across the city, according to CNN.





Rioters took over the neighborhood around the Minneapolis police precinct early Friday morning. Race riots have been taking place in the city since African-American citizen George Floyd was choked to death by a police officer.





Part of the Minneapolis police precinct set on fire by the protesters collapsed live on air Friday morning. The riots reportedly spread out to the Saint Louis area of the Twin Cities.





