The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Religious clergy urge aid for asylum seekers on Polish-Belarusian border

Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers have are facing dire circumstances on the Eastern European border after becoming trapped in an international spat.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 18:15
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021. (photo credit: IREK DOROZANSKI/DWOT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Polish soldiers and police watch migrants at the Poland/Belarus border near Kuznica, Poland, in this photograph released by the Territorial Defence Forces, November 12, 2021.
(photo credit: IREK DOROZANSKI/DWOT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Senior religious leaders from the Catholic, Lutheran, Jewish, and Muslim communities in Poland have called on Polish President Andrzej Duda to do more to alleviate the suffering of migrants and asylum seekers currently stuck on the Poland-Belarus border
Citing Christian, Jewish, and Muslim scriptures, the four leaders adjured the president to provide greater assistance to those caught up in the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis and said Poland had a moral obligation to prevent further suffering. 
The signatories include Bishop Krzysztof Zadarko representing the Catholic Episcopate of Poland, Bishop Jerzy Samiec of the Lutheran church, Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich and Mufti Tomasz Miśkiewicz representing the Muslim community
Following the submission of their letter in November, the leaders met with Minister Bogna Janke of the Presidential Chancellory last Thursday to further voice their concerns. 
Belarus, led by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, has in recent months allowed thousands of Iraqis and others to enter the country, and encouraged them to try and enter the EU by helping them reach its borders with Poland and Lithuania.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich in Minsk, Belarus November 30, 2020. (credit: MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich in Minsk, Belarus November 30, 2020. (credit: MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Those nations have mostly refused to allow them entry, while the Belarusian security forces refuse to let them leave the border region. 
Lukashenko is smarting from sanctions imposed on Belarus by the European Union in May 2021 after the regime forced a commercial Ryanair airplane en route to Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk in order to arrest an opposition activist and his girlfriend.  
Exact numbers of people on the Polish-Belarus border are not known, but media reports have put the figure at between 2,000 to 5,000 people, with between 15,000 to 20,000 present in the rest of Belarus. 
They are currently facing the severe weather conditions of the eastern European winter and lack food and other humanitarian necessities. 
At least 13 migrants have died on the Polish side of the border, according to Human Rights Watch, while more have likely died on the Belarus side although numbers are not known due to the lack of access there for the media and humanitarian organizations. 
“People suffer and die on Polish borders. As clergy of the three Abrahamic denominations, and as Polish citizens, we cannot accept the fact that such a tragedy is unfolding before our eyes - a humanitarian catastrophe,” wrote the religious leaders to Duda. 
“We are prohibited from this by the unequivocal message of the Holy Scriptures of our three denominations,” they continued, citing the Hebrew Bible, the New Testament, and the Koran. 
“What happens at the border drastically violates both divine and human laws,” they concluded. 
Schudrich said that the religious leaders were “open and frank” during Thursday’s meeting with Bogna, and that they asked specifically for greater access to be given for humanitarian organizations to the migrants and asylum seekers at the border. 
He noted that this was the first time that the heads of the Abrahamic religions in Poland and jointly met with a government representative to call for action on a specific issue. 
The rabbi said Bogna was attentive to their concerns but did not make any promises as to Poland’s policy regarding those stuck on the border.  
“The president and the prime minister should understand that the religious leadership of the Abrahamic faiths in Poland are all concerned and upset by the crisis on border,” Schudrich said on Sunday. 


Tags poland migrants belarus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Yes, Border Police should shoot when necessary - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER

My Word: Beauty and the BDS beast

 By LIAT COLLINS
Jacob Nagel

PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

Mars Curiosity rover captures rare and stunning panorama

Mars screenshot from Celestia 3D astronomy program.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by