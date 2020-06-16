The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Retired surgeon spread COVID-19 on flight, LA nursing home and no one knew

The county health department wasn't notified for 11 days. The airline, passengers, crew and even the CDC were never notified at all.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 16, 2020 09:44
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (photo credit: MAM/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
(photo credit: MAM/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Coronavirus was spread on board a March 19 American Airlines flight from New York to Los Angeles by a retired Manhattan surgeon, but no one told the crew or passengers they were in any danger, The Los Angeles Times reported.
According to the report, the 69-year-old former surgeon flew to LA to move to the Silverado Beverly Place assisted living facility for dementia care.
The report said it would not name the retired surgeon, as his mental competency is unclear.
Despite arriving from New York, which was hit hard by the virus and remains one of the largest epicenters of COVID-19 in the world, three of the facility's employees told the Times that the patient was not quarantined upon arrival.
The man was soon diagnosed with COVID-19, after he was hospitalized with a cough and fever a day after his flight.
Local public health officials said at the time that they were looking into each confirmed case in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. However, there appears to have been severe communication issues regarding the incident.
According to the Times, the LA County Health Department was not notified of the diagnosis for 11 days. By the point, all contact information regarding the individual was incomplete.
The department closed attempts at tracing contacts after 14 days, the Times reported, as they were unable to interview the patient.
In addition, none of the 49 passengers and eight crew on the flight were given any sort of notification. Even the airline was unaware, having reportedly only learned of the case from the Times.
This communication issue between bodies was compounded by the failure of LA health officials to notify the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the flight from New York, which meant that no contact tracing could be done on the passengers and crew on board.
“Any delay in contacting exposed individuals will increase the likelihood of disease spread,” a CDC spokesman said.
In addition, because he was not placed in quarantine, the virus spread throughout the assisted living facility, where over a dozen people died, the Times reported.
One of the victims, 32-year-old nurse Brittany Bruner-Ringo, was the nurse assigned to welcome the man into the facility. According to the Times, she later told her mother, sister and a colleague that he had a cough and fever upon arrival, though the facility has denied this and claims Bruner-Ringo's medical report for him showed no symptoms.
The United States currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with over two million people infected and over 100 thousand people dead. According to Johns Hopkins University, Los Angeles County has the second highest total number of confirmed cases out of all counties in the country, with over 73,000 cases.


Tags los angeles Coronavirus Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Live Updates nursing home
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Phenomenon of threats to Supreme Court Justices needs to be condemned By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Amotz Asa-El Likud’s last temptation – calling early elections after High Court ruling By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by