Snapback mechanism for Iran sanctions not triggered, UNSC president says

“There is no consensus in the council and thus the president is not in the position to take further action,” Djani said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 25, 2020 20:49
UNSC President and Indonesia's UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The US request for the UN Security Council to reimpose sanctions against Iran has not been advanced and therefore the “snapback mechanism” to reinstate those restrictions has not been triggered, the UNSC President and Indonesia's UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani said on Tuesday.
He spoke during the monthly UNSC meeting on the Middle East, when asked about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to New York last week, in which he formally requested that those sanctions be instated, due to Iranian non-compliance with the numeral deal. The UNSC sanctions lifted in 2015 would also include an arms embargo would therefore act to prevent the flow of arms to Iran, once a separate arms embargo is automatically lifted in October.
Thirteen of the 15 UNSC members have said that the US request is illegal, since it withdrew from the 2015 Iran deal.
Djani said he has not advanced the matter in light of the opposition of members states.
But Indonesia only holds the presidency through the end of the month, when it rotates to Niger. The UNSC president has wide latitude on this matter, particularly given that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that it is up to member states to resolve the matter of the legality of the US request.
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told the UNSC members that the Resolution 2231, which had lifted the sanctions and provided the snapback mechanisms, allowed the US to trigger the reinstatement of sanctions irrespective of whether it had withdrawn from the Iran deal.
“We reminded members of our right under Resolution 2231 to trigger snapback, and our firm intent to do so in the absence of courage and moral clarity by the Council. It can be no surprise that we have arrived here today.
“Iran has defied this Council’s arms embargo, fomenting conflict and murder throughout the world as it supplies weapons to proxy militias and terrorist groups. History is replete of tragedies of appeasing regimes such as this one, that for decades have kept its own people under its thumb,” she said.
Craft took issue in particular with the objections level against the US by Russia and China, adding that Iran had gained from the UNSC divisiveness.
“It is Russia and China that revel in this Council’s dysfunction and failure. It is Iran that celebrates its newfound leverage over the free nations of the world. It is Hezbollah that welcomes the possibility of new, more powerful weapons to fuel their campaign of terror,” Craft said.
“Let me just make it really, really clear: The Trump Administration has no fear in standing in limited company on this matter, in light of the unmistakable truth guiding our actions. I only regret that other members of this Council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists,” Craft said.


