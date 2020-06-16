Tennessee debates to remove KKK leader statue, replace with Dolly Parton

The statue of Confederate Army general and an early member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) Nathan Bedford Forrest, located in Nashville, Tennessee, could be replaced by a statue of famous singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, according to a local ABC News report.At the moment, local politicians are looking for options to replace the statue of the Confederate leader and a top candidate for that prominent real estate is Parton, who is from Tennessee herself. “If we want to preserve history, then let’s tell it the right way," said Republican Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison, according to ABC. "How about getting a lady in there? My daughter is 16, and I would love for her to come into the Capitol and see a lady up there... What’s wrong with someone like Dolly Parton being put in that alcove?”According to the report, Faison said that there are "100 other people deserving of [the] post" than Forrest, and threw out Parton's name due to her resounding popularity in Tennessee.The May 25 killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the global wave of anti-racist protests that followed has reignited a campaign to remove statues and other symbols honoring Confederate leaders.Zachary Keyser and Reuters contributed to this report.