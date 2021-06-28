The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ heads to Carnegie Hall

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to spend three days filming at Carnegie Hall

By KATE FELDMAN/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS  
JUNE 28, 2021 19:48
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (photo credit: COURTESY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
(photo credit: COURTESY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)
Carnegie Hall is welcoming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to the stage.

The Emmy-winning Amazon comedy is spending three days shooting at Carnegie Hall this week for the fourth-season finale, the Daily News has exclusively learned.

The network is keeping mum about any plot details about the big stage, but the third season left off with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan)
dumped at the airport with Susie (Alex Borstein) after accidentally outing Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) before they were supposed to go on tour together for six months.

“Carnegie Hall doesn’t need much help from the Maisel art department,” production designer Bill Groom told the Daily News. “It’s been one of the easier places to work because it needs so little help from us.”

Even bringing Carnegie Hall back to the late ‘50s and early ‘60s of Maisel wasn’t a difficult task, Groom said, thanks to the fastidious upkeep and devotion to its history.

Show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino had long dreamed of shooting at the famous Manhattan venue, Groom told The News, but even he admitted that booking it was “a bit of a surprise.”
The COVID-19 pandemic worked in their favor: Carnegie Hall has sat empty since March 2020 as part of the New York shutdown. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shoot is its grand reopening.

Decades ago, Groom helped film George Carlin at Carnegie Hall, during which the production had three hours to get in, set up, shoot and get out. That’s the typical time frame allotted to those allowed inside, squeezed between legendary performances.
But the Amazon Prime hit got three days, a luxury Groom could hardly imagine.

“All of Maisel, from the very beginning, is about performance spaces,” he told The News.
“One of our grips actually told me that his mother gets very weepy because she grew up on the Upper West Side and she sees it as it was when she was a girl. We want to capture parts of New York that mean something to people.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel began in Manhattan as Midge launched, accidentally, her stand-up career. From there, it and she branched out, to Miami, the Catskills and Paris. Groom has a list of dream locations in his mind, some for Maisel and others, like a specific spot on the Long Island Expressway, that he envisions for other projects. Every place has to make sense for the characters and their world.

No date has been announced for the fourth season, which will see the returns of Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron, as well as the arrival of guest star Milo Ventimiglia, reuniting with the Palladinos from Gilmore Girls. 

(New York Daily News/TNS)


Tags culture The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel TV Show
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust restitution: For Poland, none is too much

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by