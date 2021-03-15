Trump: Meghan Markle is 'no good'

According to Miller, Trump did not want to openly comment on the matter because he believed that he would get "cancelled" if he said anything.

He compared the concern over getting cancelled to Piers Morgan, an English broadcaster who has been famously vocal against Markle since the beginning of her marriage with Prince Harry.

Morgan spoke very critically of Markle's and Harry's interview with Oprah, which was the center of international media attention last week, as it was the first interview that the couple did since they formally left Buckingham Palace.

Morgan was very critical of their actions and statements and received a massive wave of backlash in return. One such response came while he was on his show Good Morning Britain, leading Morgan to step off the set and announce later in the day that he is leaving the show

During the interview, which has since sparked an onslaught of both commentary as well as memes online, Markle told Oprah that she had faced racism from within the royal family and that one member of the family even expressed concern about Archie's – her and Harry's son's – skin color.

She additionally claimed that she did not receive the mental health treatment she required when she expressed suicidal thoughts.

Morgan, while hosting Good Morning Britain, had said that he did not believe a word of what Markle said during her interview, even the suicidal thoughts.

Morgan said that "that was the last" he had "ever heard of Meghan Markle," and she had "ghosted" him. He believed her to be a "social climber." Social media users claimed that Morgan's opposition to Markle came from a now-resurfaced interview on The Late Late Show in which he told of one outing in which she had met with him in a pub. According to Morgan, she had a few drinks, after which he put her in a taxi which "took her to a party where she met Prince Harry."