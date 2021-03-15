The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump: Meghan Markle is 'no good'

Former US President Donald Trump expressed his concern about telling of his thoughts on Meghan Markle due to "cancel culture," a modern form of social and professional ostracism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 15, 2021 08:49
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. (photo credit: HARPO PRODUCTIONS/JOE PUGLIESE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo.
(photo credit: HARPO PRODUCTIONS/JOE PUGLIESE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Former US President Donald Trump said that Meghan Markle is "no good," according to comments by his senior advisor Jason Miller in an interview on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's podcast, Bannon's War Room.
According to Miller, Trump did not want to openly comment on the matter because he believed that he would get "cancelled" if he said anything.
He compared the concern over getting cancelled to Piers Morgan, an English broadcaster who has been famously vocal against Markle since the beginning of her marriage with Prince Harry.
Morgan spoke very critically of Markle's and Harry's interview with Oprah, which was the center of international media attention last week, as it was the first interview that the couple did since they formally left Buckingham Palace.
Morgan was very critical of their actions and statements and received a massive wave of backlash in return. One such response came while he was on his show Good Morning Britain, leading Morgan to step off the set and announce later in the day that he is leaving the show.
During the interview, which has since sparked an onslaught of both commentary as well as memes online, Markle told Oprah that she had faced racism from within the royal family and that one member of the family even expressed concern about Archie's – her and Harry's son's – skin color. 
She additionally claimed that she did not receive the mental health treatment she required when she expressed suicidal thoughts.
Morgan, while hosting Good Morning Britain, had said that he did not believe a word of what Markle said during her interview, even the suicidal thoughts.
Social media users claimed that Morgan's opposition to Markle came from a now-resurfaced interview on The Late Late Show in which he told of one outing in which she had met with him in a pub. According to Morgan, she had a few drinks, after which he put her in a taxi which "took her to a party where she met Prince Harry."
Morgan said that "that was the last" he had "ever heard of Meghan Markle," and she had "ghosted" him. He believed her to be a "social climber."


