The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine gunman releases hostages as president posts Joaquin Phoenix movie

Kryvosh held the hostages for 12 hours while negotiating with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JULY 22, 2020 11:11
Ukrainian law enforcement officers take part in a hostage rescue operation in Lutsk (photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)
Ukrainian law enforcement officers take part in a hostage rescue operation in Lutsk
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK)
A 44-year-old animal rights activist took over a bus in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, the BBC reported Tuesday night. 

All hostages were eventually released after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on citizens to watch the 2005 movie "Earthlings," narrated by Joaquin Phoenix.

The documentary focuses on humanity's use of other animals as companions, as well as food, clothing and subjects of scientific research.

The man, Maksym Kryvosh, reportedly took over the bus around 9 a.m. local time, shooting off a police drone and throwing explosives that luckily did not detonate. Kryvosh also told authorities he had placed a bomb in a public place, threatening to set it off remotely, the Prosecutor-General's Office reportedly said.

After counter-terrorism forces from Ukraine's state security agency Sluzhba Bezpeky Ukrajiny (SBU) encircled the bus, the man demanded senior politicians publicly state they were terrorists, the media outlet reported.

Police forces reportedly cordoned off the city center and announced a lockdown, while law enforcement searched for Kryvosh's co-conspirators. Several suspects were subsequently arrested, one agreeing to cooperate with police.

The standoff with the security forces reportedly lasted for several hours, with one of the hostages pleading the media that Zelensky negotiate with the gunman.

"For around nine hours, from psychologists to [police] negotiators spoke with [Kryvosh, but] the only thing the man wanted was that his demands be met," Zelensky told local newspaper Ukrajinska Pravda.

Advisors "suggested a special operation, the potential outcome of which would be unknown," Zelensky said. The security forces "would have stormed [the bus] swiftly, and – I am sure – efficiently, but there is always a risk that people might die."

Authorities did not know "who and how many could die, and that is very dangerous," the president added.

"As Ukraine is preparing to go to sleep, a team of police forensics will be working at the scene of the Lutsk terrorist attack all night," Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Anton Herashchenko wrote on Facebook.

"Every item of weaponry, every grenade will be tested for fingerprints," he continued. "Every hair will be found, dust particles and DNA evidence [will be taken] to identify potential accomplices and find the origins of the gunfire."

According to Herashchenko, "a lengthy work on creating the entire picture of the event awaits."

According to the BBC, Internal Minister Arsen Avakov told journalists Kryvosh had several firearms that posed a genuine threat. "A lengthy prison sentence awaits him," Avakov said after the man's arrest.


Tags ukraine vegan shooting Attack hostage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Professor Dan Ben-David Wanted: A total change of mindset to eradicate COVID-19 in Israel By DAN BEN-DAVID
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by