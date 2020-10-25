The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

UN nuclear ban treaty goes into effect on January 22nd

None of the world’s nuclear powers supported the treaty, which was ratified by only three Western countries: Austria, Ireland and New Zealand.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 14:06
A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank (photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)
A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank
(photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)
A United Nations treaty banning nuclear weapons by 50 governments is slated to go into effect on January 22, 2021, as the latest global step toward the elimination of nuclear weapons.
"The entry-into-force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is the culmination of a worldwide movement to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. 
The treaty was first drawn up in 2017, through a UN General Assembly resolution and has the support of over 80 nations. But it could not go into effect until at least 50 governments had ratified it, a move that occurred only on Friday with an agreement by Honduras to do so. 
None of the world’s nuclear power supported the treaty, which was ratified by only three Western countries; Austria, Ireland and New Zealand. 
Two of the signatories to the treaty are not officially considered to be among the UN’s 193 nations; the Palestinian Authority and the Holy See. Both entities have the status of non-member states, which allows them to signatory power for UN treaties and accords.
Israel is not signed onto the treaty. It is widely considered to have nuclear weapons but has rejected such claims. 
Guterres said the treaty, “represents a meaningful commitment towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons, which remains the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations.”  
The treaty’s "entry-into-force is a tribute to the survivors of nuclear explosions and tests, many of whom advocated for this Treaty,” Guterres added.
The UN Secretary-General has been a strong advocate for global action against nuclear weapons.
According to the Geneva based International Campaign Against Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), some nine nations are in possession of 13,400 nuclear warheads. Russia has the largest arsenal with 6,375 warheads, followed by the US with 5,800. In addition, according to ICAN, China has 320, France has 290, the United Kingdom has 215, Pakistan has 160, India 150 and North Korea has 30 to 40. ICAN has also alleged that Israel has 90 nuclear warheads.
ICAN’s Executive Director Beatrice Fihn said the Treaty on the Prohibition of nuclear weapons marked “a new chapter for nuclear disarmament. Decades of activism have achieved what many said was impossible: nuclear weapons are banned.”
“Real leadership has been shown by the countries that have joined this historical instrument to bring it to full legal effect. Desperate attempts to weaken these leaders’ commitment to nuclear disarmament demonstrate only the fear of nuclear armed states of the change this treaty will bring,” Fihn added.
Based on the document’s text, signatories to the treaty have agreed not to “Develop, test, produce, manufacture, otherwise acquire, possess or stockpile nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.” They have also agreed not to assist in the development by other countries in the production or transfer of such weapons.
The Treaty on the Probation of Nuclear Weapons exists in conjunction with a 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, that has the support of 188 countries and governments. Israel is also not a signatory to that treaty, but the Palestinian Authority has also signed onto it.
Countries and governments that ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons were: Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominca, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Gambia, Guyana, Holy Se, Ireland, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Lae People’s Democratic republic, Lesotho, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Niue, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and then Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, South Africa, Palestinian Authority, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela and Vietnam. 


Tags Nuclear United Nations nuclear bomb Nuclear Disarmament
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu makes deals at the expense of the country By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by