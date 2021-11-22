The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Biden pressuring Israel not to undermine nuclear negotiations - NYT

Israeli officials have rejected the request and staunchly maintained Jerusalem's right to act against Tehran if necessary.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 08:30

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 08:57
IRANIAN PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant, October 8 (photo credit: Official Presidential Website/Handout via Reuters)
IRANIAN PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant, October 8
(photo credit: Official Presidential Website/Handout via Reuters)
US officials have requested that Israel stand down on future physical attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities as the nuclear negotiations in Vienna are due to start on November 29, the New York Times reported.
In addition, American officials have told their Israeli counterparts that it will be impossible to use cyber weapons to slow down the Islamic Republic's nuclear program as the US and Israel reportedly did in a joint operation in 2009-2010 using the STUXNET computer virus.
Israeli officials have rejected the request and staunchly maintained Jerusalem's right to act against Tehran if necessary.
According to the report, "American officials have warned their Israeli counterparts that the repeated attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities may be tactically satisfying, but they are ultimately counterproductive, according to several officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussions.
Israeli officials have said they have no intention of letting up, waving away warnings that they may only be encouraging a sped-up rebuilding of the program — one of many areas in which the United States and Israel disagree on the benefits of using diplomacy rather than force."
US President Joe Biden meets leaders of Britain, France and Germany to discuss Iran's nuclear program (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US President Joe Biden meets leaders of Britain, France and Germany to discuss Iran's nuclear program (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Biden administration officials and some IAEA officials referred to in the report claimed that Iran is ahead of where it would have been with its nuclear program had Israel not (reportedly) attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities since July 2020.
In contrast, some Israeli intelligence officials and some nuclear experts say that Jerusalem succeeded in slowing down Iran's advancement, even if Tehran managed to continue to move forward.
Likewise, Israel has pulled off an impressive series of cyber attacks on Iran recently, such that the Jewish state may brush off the idea that cyber attacks are off the table.
At the same time, once negotiations start, or if any deal is cut, Israel has in the past shown that it may show greater restraint.


Tags Tehran Iran Nuclear Deal Biden administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by