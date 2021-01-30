US soldiers, IDF mark Holocaust Memorial Day in unique event

This week’s Holocaust Memorial Day in the United States included a unique event which brought together Israel Defense Forces officers and members of the US military. Lt. Col. Shai Schul has been in the IDF for decades and is the Israeli Security Assistance Liaison Officer to the US Army, which is how he found himself to be in Pennsylvania during Holocaust Memorial Day this year. He works with the US Army Security Assistance Command, sometimes called the US Army’s “face to the world,” a unit that assists eligible foreign governments with logistics in foreign military sales. Israel is a key part of that system. Located near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Schul decided this year to initiate an event with the US army and memorialize the Holocaust. “I was out running, I run every morning,” he recalls. “On one of the runs along the river in the Pennsylvania capital, I saw a Holocaust monument that is unique and was built a few years ago and I though this is a place I want to do a memorial day and I chose the international memorial day as a date,” he says. The event took place with the US army and also members of the local Jewish community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions it was relatively small, but he hopes it will grow in coming years. “I spoke on behalf of the six million Jews slaughtered in the Holocaust and also for one personal individual, my wife’s grandfather who survived the holocaust and I told his story,” Lt. Col. Schul says. “This is the first time I took part in an event like this in the US. This was the first time for the unit I am assigned to. It’s a big unit with a two-star general running the unit and this was the first time for them to do a Holocaust memorial event, and it was special.” He said he was praised after by colleagues and counterpart officers for the event. Remembering the Shoah is not just a Jewish responsibility, but for everyone, he notes. In his speech he emphasized the stories of Auschwitz and the horrors of surviving the freezing winters in death and concentration camps. “Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, representatives of the Jewish community, my colleagues, officers from around the world,” he said. “Today we stand here in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 76 years after Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp was liberated.” He emphasized the importance of “never again,” in his speech to the attendees. “Remember and never forget.” Other international officers were present, including a German officer and a Greek colleague. Schul notes that there is declining knowledge about the Holocaust in the US and other places. “One thing I found [through research] is that only fifty percent of the young Americans know how to name one concentration or death camp, and the other don’t know even know one name of a camp. But when I initiated with the US army, with commanders, they knew the history, and together we need to make sure that in our time we must make sure ‘Never Again’,” he said.