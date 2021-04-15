New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, 63, is still resisting pressure to resign following the flurry of accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct, as well as a revelation that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor has denied any wrongdoing, though he acknowledged it had been a "custom" for him to kiss and hug people when greeting them. He has said he was sorry if his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable."
Asked by 'Invisibly' thanks to its Realtime Research polling tool, New Yorkers revealed their opinion on the scandal Cuomo has found himself in.
The poll of 2515 New York state residents revealed that 58% of New Yorkers across all ages think that Andrew Cuomo should be convicted if he is impeached.
Of those, an overwhelming majority also think the governor should resign over sexual harassment allegations.
This spans across party lines, with even Democrats showing 44% in favor of conviction if impeached.
When asked if Andrew Cuomo should be convicted if impeached, 58% of New Yorkers answered positively. This number included 80% of Republicans, 58% of Independents and 44% of Democrats.
Moreover, 59% said they think Cuomo should resign office due to the sexual harassment allegations against him, with 74% of 18-24 year olds compared to only 51% of those aged 55+. This number included 80% of Republicans as well against 43% of Democrats and 59% of Independents.
“It’s clear that after months of strict Covid lockdowns and incendiary accusations both from authorities and individual women, Governor Andrew Cuomo has fallen from grace among New Yorkers," Dr. Don Vaughn Ph.D. Head of Product at Invisibly said. "Their disappointment in Cuomo could be a reflection of the times when accusations of sexual harassment are being taken more seriously than ever, and when many have lost jobs and loved ones due to the ongoing pandemic.”