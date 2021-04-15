New York Governor Andrew Cuomo , 63, is still resisting pressure to resign following the flurry of accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct, as well as a revelation that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing, though he acknowledged it had been a "custom" for him to kiss and hug people when greeting them. He has said he was sorry if his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable."

Asked by 'Invisibly' thanks to its Realtime Research polling tool, New Yorkers revealed their opinion on the scandal Cuomo has found himself in.

Of those, an overwhelming majority also think the governor should resign over sexual harassment allegations.

This spans across party lines, with even Democrats showing 44% in favor of conviction if impeached.

When asked if Andrew Cuomo should be convicted if impeached, 58% of New Yorkers answered positively. This number included 80% of Republicans, 58% of Independents and 44% of Democrats.