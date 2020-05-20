The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Will the UN hold its annual General Assembly on Zoom?

"It is highly unlikely that heads of state and government from all member states will be able to travel to New York in September."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 20, 2020 05:53
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
WASHINGTON – Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many international conferences and sports events were canceled or postponed. In September, the UN is traditionally holding its annual General Assembly. Could the high profile diplomatic event take place on Zoom?
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter on Monday to General Assembly president Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, asking him to consider holding the first part of the General Assembly remotely.
"It is highly unlikely that heads of state and government from all member states will be able to travel to New York in September," he wrote in the letter.
Guterres noted that social distancing measures are likely to remain in place for the coming months. "It is also likely that restrictions on large gatherings will continue, although it is difficult to predict the limits in that regard, with much depending on the steps that New York City and the state of New York will take in the coming months," he added.
Guterres suggested asking world leaders to send pre-recorded speeches, and to limit a physical presence in the General Assembly Hall to one person per delegation. "This option would allow for the general debate to continue with the participation of speakers from all member states at the highest possible level, and with the physical presence of member states in the General Assembly Hall," he wrote. "Similar arrangements could be made for the high-level meeting of the Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations."
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon issued a statement in reaction to Guterres' suggestion. "The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the diplomatic world, which is primarily based on interpersonal meetings, but are not conducted through digital platforms," he said.
"The UN is also preparing to move other high-level discussions and meetings, and to continue with regular activities, to digital or other formats."


Tags United Nations general assembly Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexation must be one part of a broader national security strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by