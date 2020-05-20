Will the UN hold its annual General Assembly on Zoom?

WASHINGTON – Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many international conferences and sports events were canceled or postponed. In September, the UN is traditionally holding its annual General Assembly. Could the high profile diplomatic event take place on Zoom?UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter on Monday to General Assembly president Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, asking him to consider holding the first part of the General Assembly remotely. "It is highly unlikely that heads of state and government from all member states will be able to travel to New York in September," he wrote in the letter.Guterres noted that social distancing measures are likely to remain in place for the coming months. "It is also likely that restrictions on large gatherings will continue, although it is difficult to predict the limits in that regard, with much depending on the steps that New York City and the state of New York will take in the coming months," he added.Guterres suggested asking world leaders to send pre-recorded speeches, and to limit a physical presence in the General Assembly Hall to one person per delegation. "This option would allow for the general debate to continue with the participation of speakers from all member states at the highest possible level, and with the physical presence of member states in the General Assembly Hall," he wrote. "Similar arrangements could be made for the high-level meeting of the Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations."Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon issued a statement in reaction to Guterres' suggestion. "The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the diplomatic world, which is primarily based on interpersonal meetings, but are not conducted through digital platforms," he said."The UN is also preparing to move other high-level discussions and meetings, and to continue with regular activities, to digital or other formats."