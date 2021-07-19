

90 athletes from the Israeli delegation will be present at the Tokyo Olympic Games, a record for the country, according to a recent Facebook post from the Israel Olympic Committee.

The Israel Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that David Litvinov, would be joining the Israeli delegation for the weightlifting games, raising the total number of Israeli athletes to 90.

Litvinov's recent announcement came after Brazilian athlete Fernando Rice was caught with banned substances, creating room for a new athlete in the category.

90 athletes is a massive increase compared to the 47 Israeli athletes who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

This extraordinary jump is primarily due to Israel's first ever baseball team.

As well, Israeli is making its debut in surfing, archery and equestrian.

Or Sasson, an Israeli medalist from the 2016 Olympics, will be returning. Sasson won a Bronze Medal in Judo in 2016.

Fan favourite Alexander Shatilov, a celebrated gymnast and the most experienced Olympic athlete in the Israeli delegation, will be returning to the Olympics for his fourth Olympic games.

Newcomer gymnast Linoy Ashram, who has been receiving a slew of international medals recently, is seen as Israel's best bet at a medal in Tokyo.