With 90 athletes, Israel brings record delegation to Tokyo Olympics

David Litvinov announced on Sunday that he'd be present for the weightlifting competition, raising the total number of Israeli athletes to 90.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JULY 19, 2021 12:40
ONE OF only six teams that will play in the baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, Israel has a solid chance of capturing a medal (photo credit: ISRAEL ASSOCIATION OF BASEBALL/ COURTESY)
ONE OF only six teams that will play in the baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, Israel has a solid chance of capturing a medal
(photo credit: ISRAEL ASSOCIATION OF BASEBALL/ COURTESY)
90 athletes from the Israeli delegation will be present at the Tokyo Olympic Games, a record for the country, according to a recent  Facebook post from the Israel Olympic Committee.

The Israel Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that David Litvinov, would be joining the Israeli delegation for the weightlifting games, raising the total number of Israeli athletes to 90.
Litvinov's recent announcement came after Brazilian athlete Fernando Rice was caught with banned substances, creating room for a new athlete in the category. 
90 athletes is a massive increase compared to the 47 Israeli athletes who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. 
This extraordinary jump is primarily due to Israel's first ever baseball team.
As well, Israeli is making its debut in surfing, archery and equestrian. 
Or Sasson, an Israeli medalist from the 2016 Olympics, will be returning. Sasson won a Bronze Medal in Judo in 2016.
Fan favourite Alexander Shatilov, a celebrated gymnast and the most experienced Olympic athlete in the Israeli delegation, will be returning to the Olympics for his fourth Olympic games. 
Newcomer gymnast Linoy Ashram, who has been receiving a slew of international medals recently, is seen as Israel's best bet at a medal in Tokyo.


Tags olympics israeli olympic team Olympics 2021
