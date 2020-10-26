The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Woman refuses to wear mask, yells racial obscenities at Black barista

The video shows the customer berating the barista yelling, "this is America and I don't have to do what you say! Trump 2020! F**K Black Lives Matter."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 01:09
A white woman was seen refusing to wear a mask and verbally abusing a Black Starbucks barista in a viral video taken in San Diego, CNN reported.
The woman can be heard yelling "F**K Black Lives Matter."
The incident occurred after the woman took down her mask, emblazoned with "Trump 2020," to speak to the barista, who then asked the woman to wear her mask properly. The woman complied initially, but took her mask off again, according to another customer in the store.
The video shows the barista attempting to deescalate the situation while calmly insisting that the customer wear her mask, as the customer berates her. "This is America and I don't have to do what you say! Trump 2020! F**K Black Lives Matter," the woman can be heard yelling as she takes her drink and leaves the store, CNN reported.
"We expect our partners and customers alike to foster a welcoming environment and this behavior is not welcome in our stores," a Starbucks senior manager told CNN. "Our focus right now is providing support to our partner who we feel demonstrated tremendous composure during a very difficult interaction."
Starbucks has required masks be worn at all US locations since July.
"It's frustrating and ugly to watch, but simply yelling f**k BLM -- unfortunately there's no penal code violation for that," said a San Diego Sheriff's Department spokesman said explaining why the department will not investigate the incident. "We were called to respond, talked to both parties, no one filed a report. The patron indicated that she was sorry for her actions, the way she behaved, and was going to contact Starbucks to apologize. No crime committed."
The San Diego Police Department later told CNN that the incident "clearly look like a hate crime," but the incident will not be investigated because no reports or complaints were filed.


