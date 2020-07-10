The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Woman survives horrific trip through a drainage system during a flood

The story began on Monday afternoon, as Nathalia Bruno, 24, was driving through the city of Passaic in New Jersey, which was experiencing a powerful storm across the northern area of the state.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 10, 2020 22:46
Police rescue driver in flood‏ (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Police rescue driver in flood‏
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A woman from New Jersey miraculously survived after drifting in a drainage system during a flood, according to the local news agency North Jersey Media Group.
The story began on Monday afternoon, as Nathalia Bruno, 24, was driving through the city of Passaic in New Jersey, which was experiencing a powerful storm across the northern area of the state.
Bruno apparently attempted to drive through a flooded area, according to Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost.
Unable to pass through the deep water, Brunno escaped her car as it began filling with water. The current was too strong however, and Brunno was pulled into the stream running below the city. 
Trentacost noted that "[the] water is traveling at 30 mph," and "when it floods, it floods."
Brunno remained in the rushing water and was eventually shot out to the Passaic River near Brook Avenue. She then managed to swim to the other side of the river, climb out and reach a backyard on Carneer Avenue.
"When the Fire Department arrived, this was already over. That’s how fast this was," Trentacost said.
Rutherford Police Chief John Russo, who was one of the first on the scene to see and assist Brunno after the horrific experience he had gone through, said that "she was out of it. In shock. She really didn’t know what happened to her."
But surprisingly, while Brunno exhibited disorientation and confusion, Russo's report did not say she appeared physically injured.
Brunno was admitted to a local hospital and is recovering.


