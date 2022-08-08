NGO to High Court: Order A-G to probe Idit Silman for switch to Likud

The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel on Monday petitioned the High Court of Justice to order the prosecution to open a criminal probe of Idit Silman for her alleged plan to switch from the Yamina party to the Likud party.

According to the petition, Israeli law requires MKs to only receive promises or deals to switch parties less than 90 days after a new election has been already declared.

Why does the law exist?

The purpose of the law is to avoid opposition parties being able to topple governments by offering a small number of MKs in a party within a ruling coalition by promising those MKs that they will get a spot in the opposition party list in the next election, including a fancy post should that party take power.

Following “the dirty trick” or “stinking maneuver” of 1990 in which a small number of MKs played games with the idea of jumping back and forth between political parties, Shimon Peres lost power to Yitzhak Shamir.

Bennett reaches out to Netanyahu as MK Idit Silman looks on following a vote on the new coalition in the Knesset on June 13, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The instability and corrupt atmosphere surrounding the dealings with the MKs who were “in play” led to passing the current law which bans making deals to jump parties before an election has been announced.

The NGO said that it asked the prosecution to investigate Silman when she left the coalition in April with reports that Likud had convinced her to leave based on promises that it would save a spot for her if her leaving toppled the government.

Since then, both Likud MKs Yoav Galant and Mikki Zohar have given public interviews that Silman was promised a Knesset spot and a comnfortable post with the Likud.

The Movement said that such a promise before the election was announced in July violated the law.

It said that it was turning to the court because the prosecution has not responded.

Despite the petition, the non-response from the prosecution is likely not an accident.

Even as there is a law on the books prohibiting wheeling and dealing MKs before an election is announced, it could be very difficult to prove there is an enforceable deal between Silman and the Likud applying the high standard of proof in criminal trials.

Rather, both sides could admit they had contacts and exchanged ideas, but that formally there was no enforceable promise.

In that case, even if Silman was given a spot on the Likud list and a comfortable job, there still might be no criminal claim because the sides could say it was a voluntary move and not finalized pre-the-election announcement.

The chances of the High Court intervening absent a smoking gun in a highly formal document, which likely does not exist, are very low.

In addition, the court shies away from interfering in political processes in general.