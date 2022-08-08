The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

NGO to High Court: Order A-G to probe Idit Silman for switch to Likud

Likud MKs Yoav Galant and Mikki Zohar have given public interviews that Silman was promised a Knesset spot and a comfortable post with the Likud.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 8, 2022 18:53
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett speaks with MK Idit Silman in the Knesset in January. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett speaks with MK Idit Silman in the Knesset in January.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel on Monday petitioned the High Court of Justice to order the prosecution to open a criminal probe of Idit Silman for her alleged plan to switch from the Yamina party to the Likud party.

According to the petition, Israeli law requires MKs to only receive promises or deals to switch parties less than 90 days after a new election has been already declared.

Why does the law exist?

The purpose of the law is to avoid opposition parties being able to topple governments by offering a small number of MKs in a party within a ruling coalition by promising those MKs that they will get a spot in the opposition party list in the next election, including a fancy post should that party take power.

Following “the dirty trick” or “stinking maneuver” of 1990 in which a small number of MKs played games with the idea of jumping back and forth between political parties, Shimon Peres lost power to Yitzhak Shamir.

Bennett reaches out to Netanyahu as MK Idit Silman looks on following a vote on the new coalition in the Knesset on June 13, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Bennett reaches out to Netanyahu as MK Idit Silman looks on following a vote on the new coalition in the Knesset on June 13, 2021. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The instability and corrupt atmosphere surrounding the dealings with the MKs who were “in play” led to passing the current law which bans making deals to jump parties before an election has been announced.

The NGO said that it asked the prosecution to investigate Silman when she left the coalition in April with reports that Likud had convinced her to leave based on promises that it would save a spot for her if her leaving toppled the government.

Since then, both Likud MKs Yoav Galant and Mikki Zohar have given public interviews that Silman was promised a Knesset spot and a comnfortable post with the Likud.

The Movement said that such a promise before the election was announced in July violated the law.

It said that it was turning to the court because the prosecution has not responded.

Despite the petition, the non-response from the prosecution is likely not an accident.

Even as there is a law on the books prohibiting wheeling and dealing MKs before an election is announced, it could be very difficult to prove there is an enforceable deal between Silman and the Likud applying the high standard of proof in criminal trials.

Rather, both sides could admit they had contacts and exchanged ideas, but that formally there was no enforceable promise.

In that case, even if Silman was given a spot on the Likud list and a comfortable job, there still might be no criminal claim because the sides could say it was a voluntary move and not finalized pre-the-election announcement.

The chances of the High Court intervening absent a smoking gun in a highly formal document, which likely does not exist, are very low.

In addition, the court shies away from interfering in political processes in general.



Tags Knesset Likud Naftali Bennett high court of justice NGO coalition Yamina Idit Silman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
3

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by