Dan Illouz wins oleh spot in Likud primaries

Dan Illouz, an aide to MK Yariv Levin, won the oleh (new immigrant) spot on the Likud Party's list in the party's primaries, according to the results announced on Wednesday.

The oleh spot is placed at the 32nd spot on the Likud list.

"I was privileged to immigrate to Israel with deep Zionism and I thank the Creator of the world for the opportunity to work for the people of Israel in the Knesset as well," tweeted Illouz on Wednesday. "After a diplomatic career and a successful term as a member of the council of our eternal capital Jerusalem, I will promote the values of the national and liberal camp from the Knesset as well. Many thanks to the thousands of people who voted for me. I will be a faithful emissary."

"I think we have a great list an amazing list, that will enable us to win the next election with a historic win and form a good right-wing government hopefully," Illouz told The Jerusalem Post.

Who is Dan Illouz?

Illouz is a graduate of McGill University Law School and Hebrew University’s public policy master’s program and made aliyah from Canada 13 years ago. He was elected to the Jerusalem City Council in 2018 and has said that he prided himself as being a representative of Olim to the city council.

Voting in the Likud primaries (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

He resigned from the city council as part of a rotation agreement and then served as the Israel representative for the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA).