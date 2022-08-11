The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Hanegbi's primary slump means end of an era at Likud - analysis

While once a rising star in the Likud, Hanegbi has been going downhill for a number of years.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 18:59

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 20:00
CURRENT MINISTER-without-Portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi catches the ear of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in 2016. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
CURRENT MINISTER-without-Portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi catches the ear of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset in 2016.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Long-time MK Tzachi Hanegbi is at the end of his long, winding political road.

While once a rising star in the Likud, Hanegbi has been going downhill for a number of years. In the 2015 primary, he finished eighth. In 2019, he finished 13th. And in Wednesday’s Likud primary, he sank to 25th place, with less than 16,000 out of the nearly 80,000 voters not putting him down in their top 12.

He finished with half the votes of MK Miri Regev and a third of primary winner MK Yariv Levin’s.

Due to reserved spots on the Likud’s list, Hanegbi is officially No. 46, which, for all intents and purposes, means he will watch the next election from the sidelines. He could still attempt a comeback in the future, but at age 65, and with Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu still going strong and promoting other candidates, this seems unlikely.

Is this the end of Tzachi Hanegbi?

Hanegbi leaving the Knesset symbolizes the end of an era.

His parents were fighters in the Jewish underground, and he himself was a symbol of a right-wing firebrand. During his student days at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, he was convicted for participating in a violent brawl against Arab students, and he positioned himself on top of a war monument during the evacuation of Yamit and the Sinai Peninsula in 1982.

MK TZACHI HANEGBI of the Likud, co-chair of the Knesset Caucus for US-Israel Relations, which convenes lawmakers for conversations on the most pressing issues in Israel-American Jewry ties. (credit: FLASH90) MK TZACHI HANEGBI of the Likud, co-chair of the Knesset Caucus for US-Israel Relations, which convenes lawmakers for conversations on the most pressing issues in Israel-American Jewry ties. (credit: FLASH90)

Hanegbi served as chief of staff for prime minister Yitzhak Shamir. He joined the Knesset in 1988 as part of the Likud, serving as an MK almost continuously since then, save for a hiatus between 2010 and 2013 after being convicted for giving false testimony in an investigation into alleged violations of election-funding rules. He also served as a minister for just about everything and as head of nearly every important Knesset committee.

Hanegbi tried to adapt to the new atmosphere in the Likud in recent years, which included sharper criticism of law enforcement and the legal system as well as polarizing rhetoric and public displays of loyalty to Netanyahu. Hanegbi was one of the MKs wearing a mask standing in the background during Netanyahu’s famous speech outside of the courtroom at the beginning of his trial.

Out with the old, in with the new

But it was too little, too late. Hanegbi is a symbol of the previous generation of the Likud – with family links rooted deep in Ze’ev Jabotinsky’s and former prime minister Menachem Begin’s Revisionist Zionism.

The soft-spoken Hanegbi is no longer an asset for the Likud – which, as the recent primary showed, rewards MKs who are boisterous, aggressive and sometimes vulgar.

Hanegbi’s tweet on Thursday as the results began to crystallize was perhaps a final testament to his character.

“The members of the movement wisely chose both experienced and new men and women who represent the Right with talent, and who bravely and successfully led tenacious public battles in the Knesset and outside of it,” he wrote. “I thank everyone who voted for me and assisted me, and even if I don’t end up in a realistic place on the list, I know you made a great effort on my behalf. The new Likud list is an excellent launch point for a successful election campaign and to the victory of the Likud led by Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming election!”



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Politics Israel Elections Likud primaries Tzachi Hanegbi Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by