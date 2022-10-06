The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shaked dropping out would weaken Netanyahu-bloc - poll

Shaked still failed to cross the electoral threshold in the latest poll.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 15:57
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with then justice minister Ayelet Shaked (L) during a vote at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on December 21, 2016, during the state budget vote for 2017-2018.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with then justice minister Ayelet Shaked (L) during a vote at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on December 21, 2016, during the state budget vote for 2017-2018.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

If Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked drops out of the 2022 Knesset election, the bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu would weaken to 59 seats compared to 60 if she does run, according to a new poll published by the Knesset Channel and Mako.

In the case that Shaked doesn't run, the Likud Party would earn 31 seats, while Yesh Atid would earn 24 seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn 13 seats and the National Unity Party would earn 12 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, the United Torah Judaism party would earn seven seats, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu would each earn six seats, Meretz would earn five seats and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

In this scenario, the Netanyahu-led bloc would earn 59 seats, while the bloc opposed to Netanyahu would earn 57 seats.

What would happen if Shaked stays in the race?

If Shaked stays in the race, the Likud Party would rise to 32 seats, while Yesh Atid would stay at 24 seats, the Religious Zionist party would stay at 13 seats and the National Unity Party would fall to 11 seats.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was given flowers after annoucing a joint run with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel as the Zionist Spirit party on July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Shas would stay at eight seats, UTJ would stay at seven seats, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu would stay at six seats each, Meretz would stay at five seats and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would stay at four seats each.

In this scenario, the Netanyahu-led bloc would earn 60 seats, while the bloc opposed to Netanyahu would earn 56 seats.

In both cases, Shaked would not pass the electoral threshold.



