The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Before elections: Nationwide campaign asks media to focus on education and fight against violence

The campaign led by the non-profit organization Sheatufim, includes billboards and newspaper ads calling on the parties to express a clear position on social issues and not only politics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 14:54
Sheatufim campaign (photo credit: PR)
Sheatufim campaign
(photo credit: PR)

Sheatufim, a non-profit organization that leads major social projects at a national level using the Collective Impact model, is leading a campaign requesting the media to focus on social issues that are truly critical – education and the fight against violence.

The campaign includes billboards and newspaper ads calling on the parties to express a clear position on social issues and requesting journalists and leading presenters to challenge the interviewees who are contesting the elections and demand answers on these issues - and not only on the recurring political questions.

On November 1, Israelis will gather for the fifth round of elections in two and a half years, and even now, it seems that the main players are avoiding expressing positions and presenting plans on the burning issues.

Seatufim signs in Jerusalem (Credit: PR)Seatufim signs in Jerusalem (Credit: PR)

Israel’s ranking in international education indicators is going down, the gaps in education are among the most acute in the OECD, domestic violence is getting worse, and thousands of elderly people are joining the cycle of loneliness and poverty. Despite all this, it is rare to find applicable and detailed action plans in the parties’ platforms or to hear their public expression on the subject.

The current campaign comes to protest against this phenomenon. The campaign ads in the newspapers show the image of the presenters of the leading television and radio programs, and ask them to present politicians with pointed questions about social issues, and not just about the well-worn political topics. Among the interviewers appearing in the ads are Danny Kushmaro, Ben Caspit, Amit Segal, Hila Korah, Yonit Levy, Sefi Ovadia, Aryeh Golan, Kalman Libeskind, Assaf Lieberman, Ila Hasson and Yinon Magal.

The billboards show the inscription “I am your agenda for the elections,” on the painful issues –  the loneliness of the elderly, the state of education and domestic violence in Israel– and calls on the politicians to put politics aside and say what they will do to solve those issues.

CEO of Sheatufim Shlomo Dushi: “The Israeli public is tired of the fact that every election cycle deals only with personal politics and not the essential problems. The social problems are increasing, and they are not going to disappear. It cannot be that election after election, we will hear the same personal and recycled messages, with whom to sit and with whom not to sit. The Israeli street is thirsty for immediate solutions. We say to the candidates and candidacies – we are fed up with simplistic messages and sophisticated strategies. Now is the time to really say what you will do to treat the painful wounds of Israeli society before it is too late. We chose to contact senior journalists because they have the power to create an agenda, to influence the public discourse, and not to let politicians dodge from the questions of substance.”

Sheatufim was established in 2006 and is the home of the Collective Impact in Israel - a way to drive multi-sector partnerships that lead to changes and solutions to complex social issues. As an actor at the national level, in the last decade, the organization led the intersectoral move to double the number of students approaching matriculation at the five-unit level in mathematics, the “Veshmarta” initiative to assist tens of thousands of elderly people in geriatric institutions during the Corona epidemic, managed the “Magan Haim” initiative to reduce casualties from hospital-acquired infections, and more. Today, the organization works on three main issues - the Top15 initiative to promote scientific excellence in education in Israel, a move to address loneliness and the quality of life of the elderly, and the Kavim Adumim initiative to prevent domestic violence.

For more details, visit https: sheatufim.org.il. 



Tags education Politics violence Social Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by