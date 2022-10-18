The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

2 weeks to election day both blocs remain unable to form a government -poll

Neither bloc would reach the 61 seats required to form a majority government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 21:57
A plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, February 2, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, February 2, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Just two weeks from election day, both the bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and the bloc opposing him remain unable to form a majority government, according to two new polls published on Tuesday.

According to a poll by KAN news, the Likud party would earn 31 seats, while Yesh Atid would earn 25 seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn 14 seats and the National Unity party would earn 11 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism would both earn seven seats each, Labor would earn five seats and Meretz, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

The poll would leave the bloc led by Netanyahu with 60 seats and the bloc opposing him with 56 seats.

N12 poll

According to a poll by N12, the Likud party would earn 30 seats, while Yesh Atid would earn 25 seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn 14 seats and the National Unity party would earn 12 seats.

Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats, Labor and Meretz would earn five seats each and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

The poll would leave the bloc led by Netanyahu with 59 seats and the bloc opposing him with 57 seats.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Knesset Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by