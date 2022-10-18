Just two weeks from election day, both the bloc led by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and the bloc opposing him remain unable to form a majority government, according to two new polls published on Tuesday.

According to a poll by KAN news, the Likud party would earn 31 seats, while Yesh Atid would earn 25 seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn 14 seats and the National Unity party would earn 11 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism would both earn seven seats each, Labor would earn five seats and Meretz, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

The poll would leave the bloc led by Netanyahu with 60 seats and the bloc opposing him with 56 seats.

N12 poll

According to a poll by N12, the Likud party would earn 30 seats, while Yesh Atid would earn 25 seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn 14 seats and the National Unity party would earn 12 seats.

Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Meanwhile, Shas would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats, Labor and Meretz would earn five seats each and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

The poll would leave the bloc led by Netanyahu with 59 seats and the bloc opposing him with 57 seats.