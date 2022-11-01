Vote- then have some fun on election day!

Israel’s trend of multiple elections in recent years has resulted in more family days, with both parents and kids having leisure time to spend together. Blessed or cursed with another secular holiday on Tuesday, Election Day, here are some suggestions for activities once you have visited the polling stations and cast your ballot.

Knights Halls Acre

If you find yourself up north, you can enjoy a visit to the Knights’ Hall in Acre. Originally built by the Crusaders, the ancient complex functioned as a hospital for Christian pilgrims who came to Israel in the 12th and 13th centuries.

The Knights Halls are offering a new exhibit on Leonardo da Vinci and are also located nearby Turkish baths.

On Election Day, individuals and families can get a great deal on a combined ticket for the new exhibit, Acre’s Museum of Treasures and the baths.

Visit www.akko.org.il for more information.

Eretz Israel Museum Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv’s Eretz Israel Museum is hosting a Halloween spectacular on Election Day. There will be a special craft workshop for ages six and up included in the entrance fee. Guests are encouraged to come in their best Halloween costumes. Admission is buy-one-get-one-free for adults and free for children up to the age of 18.

Check out www.eretzmuseum.org.il for more information.

Golan Heights

For those staying in the north, Golan Heights offers a wide variety of activities for voters to partake in. Midrash Golan is offering day trips around the south of the Golan region called “Vote Correctly!” For more information, visit www.mhg.rgl.org.il/events.

Those with a sweet tooth can attend workshops at Adi Chocolate. Workshops are available to anyone ages two and up, and cost NIS95 per attendee. For details, contact 054 977 2524 on Whatsapp or go to www.theadi.co.il.

Mediatheque Holon

Holon’s museum of caricature and comics, also known as the Mediatheque, is offering guided tours of the museum on Election Day. This is perfect for fans of the comic genre of all ages who love to dive deep into their interests.

Check out www.cartoon.org.il for more information.

Ma’aleh Adumim

If you’re looking for pure fun with no hidden education, check out Ma’aleh Adumim’s Magic Kass – the largest indoor amusement park in the country. The complex includes fun rides and a wide variety of arcade games for the whole family. Those who already voted are eligible for a discount on entrance tickets.

Go to www.magic-kass.co.il/en for more information.

While in Ma’aleh Adumim, consider doing some furniture shopping at a heavily discounted rate at DCITY design and entertainment complex. There will also be attractions for children in the complex, including a magic show and free craft corners. All voters can also expect a free gift.

Jerusalem

Jerusalem is offering plenty of fun activities on Election Day, as well. For an extensive list of museum tours, sporting events, nature walks, historical venues and much more, check out www.funinjerusalem.com/voting-day.