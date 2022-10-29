The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Christian leaders condemn attack on church near Bethlehem

Archbishop Atallah Hanna of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem strongly condemned the assault, dubbing it an “unprecedented phenomenon.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 19:44
Shepherds Fields Beit Sahour (photo credit: Hanan Isachar)
Shepherds Fields Beit Sahour
(photo credit: Hanan Isachar)

Church leaders on Saturday condemned an attack on the Orthodox Church in Beit Sahour, near Bethlehem, and called on the Palestinian Authority to bring the assailants to trial.

During the attack, which took place on Friday night, dozens of Muslim men hurled stones at the church, injuring a number of people.

The church is affiliated with the Jerusalem Patriarchate and managed by the congregation in Beit Sahour.

In a statement, the church leaders said the attack came after a “quarrel between some young men.”

Palestinian security forces guard outside the Church of Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on July 14, 2022, before the visit of US president Joe Biden. (credit: FLASH90) Palestinian security forces guard outside the Church of Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on July 14, 2022, before the visit of US president Joe Biden. (credit: FLASH90)

Atallah Hanna's condemnation of the attack

Archbishop Atallah Hanna of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem strongly condemned the assault, dubbing it an “unprecedented phenomenon.”

“We condemn this attack and demand that the Palestinian Authority bring the attackers to trial as soon as possible,” the statement read.

“What happened on Friday night in Beit Sahour distorts the image of our people and harms civil peace and the good relationship that binds us as the sons of the Palestinian people,” Hanna said. “The church is not a place for settling accounts, fomenting sedition and undermining the unity of our people. What happened in Beit Sahour was horrific.”

Wadie Abu Nassar, adviser and media spokesperson of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, commented in a post on Facebook: “It is very unfortunate and outrageous to see what happened at the church by a group of thugs. I call on the Palestinian Authority not to tolerate the aggressors at all, but to bring them to trial as soon as possible.”



Tags Bethlehem Palestinian Authority church Attack
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by