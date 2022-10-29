Christian leaders condemn attack on church near Bethlehem

Church leaders on Saturday condemned an attack on the Orthodox Church in Beit Sahour, near Bethlehem, and called on the Palestinian Authority to bring the assailants to trial.

During the attack, which took place on Friday night, dozens of Muslim men hurled stones at the church, injuring a number of people.

The church is affiliated with the Jerusalem Patriarchate and managed by the congregation in Beit Sahour.

قال بقلك شعب عربي فلسطيني واحد؟ آل العتامرة المسلمين يرجمون بالحجارة الكنيسة وكشافتها في بيت ساحور الذين يجهزون أنفسهم لعيد الميلاد. هل شفتم بحياتكن مسيحي بالمحيط العربي تهجم على مسجد في بلدات مسيحية وليش لا؟ لأنه الأمم تختلف بالثقافة والعلم واحترام والاعتراف بالغير. بدهن دولة؟ pic.twitter.com/cBrZPFRNZv — Shadi khalloul שאדי ח'לול (@shadikhalloul) October 29, 2022

In a statement, the church leaders said the attack came after a “quarrel between some young men.”

Atallah Hanna's condemnation of the attack

Archbishop Atallah Hanna of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem strongly condemned the assault, dubbing it an “unprecedented phenomenon.”

“We condemn this attack and demand that the Palestinian Authority bring the attackers to trial as soon as possible,” the statement read.

“What happened on Friday night in Beit Sahour distorts the image of our people and harms civil peace and the good relationship that binds us as the sons of the Palestinian people,” Hanna said. “The church is not a place for settling accounts, fomenting sedition and undermining the unity of our people. What happened in Beit Sahour was horrific.”

Wadie Abu Nassar, adviser and media spokesperson of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, commented in a post on Facebook: “It is very unfortunate and outrageous to see what happened at the church by a group of thugs. I call on the Palestinian Authority not to tolerate the aggressors at all, but to bring them to trial as soon as possible.”