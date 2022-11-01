Israel Elections in pictures: Politicians cast their vote

On Election Day in Israel, multiple politicians and party leaders have been seen voting at polling stations throughout the country.

Polling stations across the country opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m.

These are the fifth elections in Israel in three and a half years.

Over a quarter of Israelis have already voted as of 2:30 p.m.

Here are photos of all politicians voting:

Yair Lapid

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his wife Lihi Lapid vote at the polling station in Tel Aviv November 1, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Before voting, Lapid visited the grave of his father, Yosef Tommy Lapid, where the Prime Minister recalled a statement his father told him, which is that "the greatest miracle that happened to us is that the Jews have their own country."

"Go vote today for the future of our children, for the future of our country, vote well, and good luck to everyone," the Prime Minister said.

Avigdor Liberman

Yisrael Beytenu leader and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is seen voting alongside his wife at the voting station in Nokdim, in the Israeli general elections, on November 1, 2022. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, immediately after voting for the November 2022 Israeli elections, said: "I hope that we will wake up to a Zionist, liberal, tolerant and free country and not to a Halachic state.

"The other question is where will the budgets go, will the money go to Yeshivas or will the money go to hi-tech and IDF soldiers," said Liberman.

"The only party that does not twist and zigzag on this issue is Yisrael Beytenu. That's why we're very optimistic, and I call on all citizens of Israel to go out and vote."

Benny Gantz

Defense Minister Benny Gantz votes for the Israeli 2022 elections November 1, 2022. (credit: ELAD MALKA)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz after voting stated: "The elections are a holiday for democracy. These elections are also a wake-up call for democracy.

"We do not want any more incitement. We don't want more division. We want more unity, more security, more reconciliation among the people and more able to accept each other."

Merav Michaeli

Labor Party leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli casts her ballot at a voting station in Tel Aviv, during the Knesset Elections, on November 1, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli also voted early Tuesday morning.

Zehava Galon

Meretz Party chairwoman Zehava Galon casts her vote at a voting station in Bnei Brak, during the Knesset Elections, on November 01, 2022. (credit: Roy Alima/Flash90)

Meretz party leader Zehava Galon voted in Petah Tikva - stating that "we are in a state of emergency. This is the last call, we must vote."

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives with his wife Sara to cast his vote at a voting station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022, in the Israeli general elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Shortly after voting in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, Opposition Leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this statement:

"I say to all citizens of Israel: It is a great privilege to go and vote."

"I'm a little worried, but with the help of the people who hear us, I hope we'll end the day with a victory," the Likud Party leader also said. "I hope you don't give up your democratic rights."

Ayelet Shaked

Habayit Hayehudi Party leader and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked casts her vote at a voting station in Tel Aviv, during the Knesset Elections, on November 01, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

After Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked voted from Tel Aviv, she said that "from [her] conversations yesterday with pollsters, the right-wing bloc does not have 61, but 60. Only a vote for the Jewish Home will result in a right-wing government."

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir casts his vote at a voting station in Kiryat Arba, during the Israeli general elections, November 1, 2022. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir said, shortly after voting in Israel's elections on Tuesday: "In our ballot, we also accept Netanyahu as prime minister but also a full right-wing government.

"For many years, there have been excuses for not implementing right-wing policies. Now is an opportunity for us to be bigger than Gantz and implement right-wing policies."

Bezalel Smotrich

Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich arrive to cast his vote in the Israeli general Elections on November 1, 2022. (credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, also voted on Tuesday morning, saying afterward: "This is about the future of the state, we have no other country. Take responsibility and vote."

Arye Deri

Arye Deri votes at the 2022 Israeli election. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Deri cast his vote early Tuesday morning. Afterward, he said that "the fight is for a Jewish state. "They invested tens of millions in the Arab sector so that there will not be a Jewish state here and there will be a state for all its citizens."

Moshe Gafni

United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni voted in Bnei Barak, according to Ynet.

"This reality, in which we are going to elections for the fifth time in three and a half years, is very bad," he said. "It's bad for the country, it's bad for the citizens. I hope this time there will be an end to this saga."

Ayman Odeh

Hadash leader Ayman Odeh casts his ballot at a voting station in Hafia, during the Knesset Elections, on November 1, 2022. (credit: RONI OFER/FLASH90)

Hadash-Ta'al Party leader Odeh voted from Haifa, where he was accompanied by his children.

"I voted Hadash-Ta'al to block Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir and to ensure in the Knesset a voice for peace, equality and social justice. Now it's your turn."

Mansour Abbas

Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas casts his vote at a voting station in Maghar, during the Knesset Elections, on November 1, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas voted for the 2022 Israeli elections on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after voting, he said that he believes there's an "upward trend in Arab society, there is an awakening, and I call on the Arab voters to flock to the polls, and call on all citizens of the State of Israel to participate in the elections, to vote for the parties they believe in."

Sami Abu Shahada

Head of the Balad Party MK Sami Abu Shehadeh arrives with his family to cast his vote a voting station, on November 1, 2022, for the Israeli general elections. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Balad leader Sami Abu Shahada said shortly after voting for the Israeli 2022 elections on Tuesday: "Balad will be the surprise of the elections and we will continue to fight for a state of all its citizens."

Naftali Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on Tuesday: "Go vote! This is our great privilege.

"After over a decade in politics, this is the first time I look at things from the side."

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on Tuesday: "Go vote! This is our great privilege.

"After over a decade in politics, this is the first time I look at things from the side."

Isaac Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the ballot box on Israel's November 2022 elections. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, upon voting at the polls on Tuesday morning in Jerusalem, said: "It is a huge right to participate in the process of free, clean and equal elections. We should be truly grateful as a nation, that we have a democratic system where every citizen can make an impact.

"I want to say again - voting has an impact without a shadow of a doubt. Anyone who thinks that their voice doesn't matter is wrong. That's why I call on all the citizens of the country - exercise your democratic right and go vote."