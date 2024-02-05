IDF continues to strike Hamas targets in Gaza

The IDF continued to operate against Hamas terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the IDF stated in a press release on Monday.

In central Gaza, a five-man Hamas terrorist cell operating near IDF troops was identified and thwarted through a joint operation involving ground forces, the brigade's fire control center, aircraft, naval vessels, and tanks.

The 401st and the Nahal brigades killed dozens of terrorists around central and northern Gaza on Sunday, the IDF revealed.

During IDF activity in Khan Yunis, an Israeli Air Force fighter jet struck a Hamas terrorist cell operating inside terrorist infrastructure, where they were preparing to attack IDF troops in a nearby structure with explosives. The jet was directed to target the cell. In another incident, a terrorist carrying explosive devices near IDF soldiers was identified and struck by an IAF jet. Secondary explosions were seen, indicating further explosives in the terrorist's possession.

IAF jets target Hamas terrorists on the ground, February 4, 2024 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Israeli soldiers also conducted targeted raids on terrorist targets and located weapons including AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, grenades, and ammunition as they were directed by Israeli intelligence in Khan Yunis. The troops also killed 10 terrorists using close-range fire and aerial support.

Along the coast, IDF missile boats struck terrorist infrastructure used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.