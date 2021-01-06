The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Gantz firmly denies he will run with Bennett

MKs and spokesmen for Yesh Atid, Likud and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s party also helped spread the rumor. But Gantz attempted to put a rest to the speculation in the speech.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 6, 2021 22:06
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz walks in the Israeli Parliament during a vote on a bill to dissolve the Parliament at the Knesset, December 02, 2020. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz walks in the Israeli Parliament during a vote on a bill to dissolve the Parliament at the Knesset, December 02, 2020.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Blue and White is not going rightward to Yamina, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz told his party’s activists in a meeting on Zoom on Wednesday night.
Speculation had been raised that the two parties would run together in the March  23 election after all the party’s left-wing ministers and MKs who are not close friends with Gantz left the party. Each of them warned on their way out that Gantz could run on one slate with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett.
MKs and spokesmen for Yesh Atid, Likud and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s party also helped spread the rumor. But Gantz attempted to put a rest to the speculation in the speech.
“I want to clarify it decisively,” Gantz said. “I will not run with Bennett. That is not part of my plans. It is time for this story to end. There is no merger anyway, nothing concrete, especially not with him.”
Gantz said that after the election, however, Blue and White could end up cooperating with Yamina, because Bennett says he does not want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in power.
Earlier Wednesday, Blue and White released an official statement saying that there are no negotiations with Yamina and that “Gantz intends to run until the end in order to verify that Netanyahu will leave.”
Sources in Blue and White said the speculation about running with Yamina was fueled by Bennett’s associates in order to help his negotiations with National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich on a combined list of Bennett and Smotrich’s parties.
Bennett has been unwilling to give Smotrich more than two seats in the slate’s top ten. Smotrich has demanded four among the top eight slots on the list.
In order to paint himself as the leader of the entire religious Zionist sector, Smotrich changed the National Union’s name on Wednesday to the Religious Zionist Party. The National Union once included the Moledet Party, which had secular candidates, including its slain leader Rehavam Ze’evi, but it is now strictly an orthodox party.
Social Equality and Minorities Minister Meirav Cohen submitted her resignation from the parliament to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Wednesday. Cohen also quit the cabinet, because she left Blue and White for the opposition Yesh Atid Party. She will be replaced by the next candidate on the Blue and White list, Maariv columnist Ruth Wasserman Lande.


Tags Benny Gantz Naftali Bennett Israel Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

An opportunity for Gulf rapprochement

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by