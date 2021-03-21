Israel elections: Police to dispatch 20,000 officers

Police will focus efforts on areas where they suspect people may have intentions to interfere with elections.

Police operations will be conducted in the open and undercover, and police will respond to all complaints filed on the day.

In addition, they will handle crimes against freedom of expression and incitement and in the cyber unit will identify materials with incitement online.

Police also revealed that they have reached an agreement with the Central Election Committee about polling station supervisors filming abnormal event. Filming will not occur inside polling stations, but around the area in order to document in the case further action is needed. Some 3,500 officers will be assigned to this.

The police marked out 400 polling stations where they suspect voting infractions may occur and officers will be assigned to investigate reports from these stations.

