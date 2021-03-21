The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel elections: Police to dispatch 20,000 officers

Police will focus efforts on areas where they suspect people may have intentions to interfere with elections.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 21, 2021 19:27
Border Police officers are seen in Jerusalem's Old City during Israel's third lockdown. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Border Police officers are seen in Jerusalem's Old City during Israel's third lockdown.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In preparation for elections to the 24th Knesset, some 20,000 officers will be spread around 13,000 polling sites, alongside volunteers who will help together with Border Police to keep public order on election day.
Israel Police conducted a special briefing Sunday to explain how they are preparing for various scenarios that may occur on election day, and how they will ensure the public's right to vote while dealing with the implications of the coronavirus pandemic.
  
Police will focus efforts on areas where they suspect people may have intentions to interfere with elections.
Police operations will be conducted in the open and undercover, and police will respond to all complaints filed on the day.
In addition, they will handle crimes against freedom of expression and incitement and in the cyber unit will identify materials with incitement online.
Police also revealed that they have reached an agreement with the Central Election Committee about polling station supervisors filming abnormal event. Filming will not occur inside polling stations, but around the area in order to document in the case further action is needed. Some 3,500 officers will be assigned to this.
The police marked out 400 polling stations where they suspect voting infractions may occur and officers will be assigned to investigate reports from these stations. 
Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report. 


Tags Israel Police police Israel Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by