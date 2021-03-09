Israel Elections: Public believes more elections on the way, poll finds

When asked what issues decide their votes, 29% of respondents said the party’s positions and policies, 14% its leader’s honesty and credibility, 9% its adherence to its values, 8.5% the party’s leadership, 7.7% matters of religion and state, 6.3% party loyalty, 5.8% democratic values and governability, 4.6% whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in office and 1.4% said a desire for change. The rest of the respondents gave other answers or said they did not know.

The poll asked whether a Likud victory and Netanyahu forming another government would be a sign that the legal proceedings against him should be frozen until the end of his tenure. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they disagreed, 32% agreed and 9% did not know.

Asked whether it disturbed them that Likud signed a surplus vote sharing agreement with the Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, 32% said it did not disturb them at all, 14% said it disturbed them to a small extent, 41% said it disturbed them to a large or very large extent and 13% said they did not know.

When asked whether they backed having Arab parties and ministers in the government, 42% said yes, 46% said no and 12% said they did not know.

The poll of 605 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli adult population was conducted last week and had a margin of error of 3.64%.

The poll found that 61% believe the chances of a clear outcome are low or very low, while some 10% admitted that they did not know.