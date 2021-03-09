The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel Elections: Public believes more elections on the way, poll finds

Israelis split on Arabs joining the government.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 9, 2021 16:26
All parties voters can vote for at the ballot in Israel's March 23 election. (photo credit: SHLOMO BEN EZRI/CENTRAL ELECTIONS COMMITTEE)
All parties voters can vote for at the ballot in Israel's March 23 election.
(photo credit: SHLOMO BEN EZRI/CENTRAL ELECTIONS COMMITTEE)
 Only 29% of the public believes there is a high chance that the March 23 election will yield a clear outcome regarding who will be the next prime minister, a poll taken for the Israel Democracy Institute found on Tuesday.
The poll found that 61% believe the chances of a clear outcome are low or very low, while some 10% admitted that they did not know.
When asked what issues decide their votes, 29% of respondents said the party’s positions and policies, 14% its leader’s honesty and credibility, 9% its adherence to its values, 8.5% the party’s leadership, 7.7% matters of religion and state, 6.3% party loyalty, 5.8% democratic values and governability, 4.6% whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in office and 1.4% said a desire for change. The rest of the respondents gave other answers or said they did not know.
The poll asked whether a Likud victory and Netanyahu forming another government would be a sign that the legal proceedings against him should be frozen until the end of his tenure. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they disagreed, 32% agreed and 9% did not know.
Asked whether it disturbed them that Likud signed a surplus vote sharing agreement with the Religious Zionist Party of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, 32% said it did not disturb them at all, 14% said it disturbed them to a small extent, 41% said it disturbed them to a large or very large extent and 13% said they did not know.
When asked whether they backed having Arab parties and ministers in the government, 42% said yes, 46% said no and 12% said they did not know.
The poll of 605 respondents representing a statistical sample of the Israeli adult population was conducted last week and had a margin of error of 3.64%.


Tags Elections Knesset israeli politics prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by