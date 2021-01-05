The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Poll: Bennett and Yamina would rise by 2 seats without Smotrich

Netanyahu bloc unable to form government with only ultra-Orthodox parties and Yamina.

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV  
JANUARY 5, 2021 22:17
Naftali Bennett (photo credit: OURI KAHN)
A new poll was published by N12 on Tuesday evening, which shows a number of changes and surprises. As always, the largest party is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party with 27 seats. Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party continues to close the gap and wins 18 seats.
Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett, receives 14 seats in the poll, while Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party wins 13. The Joint List continues its long decline in force, standing at 10 seats. The ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, win eight seats each.
The Israelis Party, led by Ron Huldai, which won eight seats last week immediately after its launch, is weakening, winning only six seats, similar to Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu. 
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party, who last week did not pass the electoral threshold in a Jerusalem Post poll, rose slightly to five seats, along with Meretz.
A surprising statistic showed that the new Economic Party, led by Yaron Zelekha, is very close to passing the electoral threshold, and receives 2.8 percent support. The other parties - Labor, Ofer Shelach's Tnufa Party, Bayit Yehudi and Gesher - are all far from the electoral threshold. 
In this poll, the anti-Netanyahu bloc wins the majority: 63 seats, compared with 43 seats for the Netanyahu-Haredi bloc, and 14 seats for Yamina that has not committed to any of the blocs.
The poll also presented a potential scenario in which Bezalel Smotrich and his party, the National Union, separate from Yamina and run separately. 
In that situation, Bennett would rise to 16 seats, taking a single seat from the Likud and the New Hope Parties each. Smotrich's party does not pass the electoral threshold alone.

Translated by Idan Zonshine.


