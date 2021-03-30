The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Prominent religious-Zionist rabbi backs right-wing deal with Ra’am

“This is not a love story, it is more pragmatic, but there is behind it a potential for something bigger.”

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 30, 2021 21:45
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas at the party headquarters in Tamra, on election night, March 23, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas at the party headquarters in Tamra, on election night, March 23, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Prominent religious-Zionist figure Rabbi Yitzhak Shilat has said that the right-wing, religious bloc should accept support from the Islamist United Arab List (Ra’am) to form a governing coalition.
His comments come as a debate has opened up in right-wing circles, including among the religious-Zionist community as to whether utilizing Ra’am’s recent political flexibility to form a right-wing government and end the ongoing cycle of elections is something that can be ideologically tolerated.
Speaking on Channel 20, Shilat, dean of the Birkat Moshe Yeshiva in Ma’aleh Adumim, said that allying with the Arab Ra’am Party could “advance the national interest” and insisted that a government relying on Ra’am’s support would not be beholden to party leader MK Mansour Abbas.
“This is not a love story, it is more pragmatic, but there is behind it a potential for something bigger,” conceded the rabbi in reference to the enmity of the Israeli Right to the Arab political parties.
“We need to utilize this possibility, create an opening for some kind of trust with the Arabs among us,” continued Shilat, emphasizing that “the closeness of Judaism and Islam on a philosophical level and in principle is great, much greater than Judaism and Christianity.”
Shilat is a mainstream, politically right-wing leader of the religious-Zionist community, and with the election results creating another political stalemate, his comments highlight the possibility that the right-wing religious bloc could entertain the idea of allying with an Arab party for its own political purposes.
Despite the rabbi’s remarks, most on the religious Right ideologically oppose the idea.
Rabbi Haim Druckman, perhaps the most authoritative religious-Zionist rabbi in the country, said a right-wing, religious government could not rely on support from Ra’am since, he said, the party does not recognize Israel as a Jewish state.
The leaders of the Religious Zionist Party, which was endorsed by Druckman, have also unambiguously ruled out the idea.
Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, a leading figure in the conservative wing of the religious-Zionist community, told The Jerusalem Post that he too was opposed to a government supported by Ra’am.
Aviner argued that such a government would constitute a minority Jewish government in the Jewish state and said it would therefore lack legitimacy in principle.
“A minority government is a desecration of God’s name. Those who lead the nation are the people so the government needs to represent the majority of the people,” said the rabbi. “If you have a minority government supported by parties of the Arab minority then the country is not being led by a majority of Jews.”
Aviner added that the notion of the right-wing religious parties seeking support from the Arab parties instead of the Zionist left-wing parties was “crazy.”


Tags Israel Elections religious zionists Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Professor Dan Ben-David

Wake-up time: Israeli Society’s Moment of Truth - opinion

 By DAN BEN-DAVID
Amotz Asa-El

How can this circus end while respecting the voters' verdict?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by