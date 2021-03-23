The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rivlin calls voting for Knesset Holy of Holy of Israel's Democracy

Rivlin entreated the public to vote "for our children, grandchildren, future generations and for ourselves. Together we can achieve a victory for Israel's democracy."

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
MARCH 23, 2021 13:10
President Reuven Rivlin cast his vote in the March 2021 elections. (photo credit: Courtesy)
President Reuven Rivlin cast his vote in the March 2021 elections.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Referring to voting for the Knesset as the "Holy of Holy of the democratic system of the State of Israel," President Reuven Rivlin, voting on Tuesday for the last time as President of the State, once again urged the public to go out and vote.
Rivlin arrived at the Yefe Nof School in Beit Hakerem, not far from his private home, slightly in advance of 10:30 and tweeted that he was voting for the last time as president in the elections for the 24th Knesset.
A member of his staff entered the polling station and placed a copy of his speech on the lectern that had been placed near the polling box, then exited and held the door ajar for the president.  Rivlin entered, mask in place, and made a semblance of shaking hands with the head of the polling team. 
He presented his ID card to one of the young women on duty. She checked the details and sent him in the direction of the polling booths. Unsure which one to go to, he pointed to one to ascertain that this was where he would choose the party slip to place in his envelope.
There was obviously no last-minute uncertainty on his part.  The president emerged very quickly, posed momentarily with his envelope over the slit of the ballot box in order to be photographed for posterity, then made his way to the lectern where he temporarily removed his mask, saying he was voting not only as president but as a very concerned citizen for whom voting in the Knesset elections is the “holy of holy of the democratic system of the State of Israel.”
“There is no other way,” he insisted. 
Rivlin thanked the Central Elections Committee (CEC) headed by Justice Uzi Fogelman, which under enormous pressure was able to guarantee that every eligible voter including those infected by the coronavirus, could cast his or her ballot.
Concluding his remarks with a heart to heart from the president to the people, Rivlin entreated the public to vote "for our children, grandchildren, future generations and for ourselves. Together we can achieve a victory for Israel's democracy."
He then replaced his mask, reclaimed his ID card, which he placed in the left-hand breast pocket of his suit jacket, and left for the Knesset to convey his appreciation to Fogelman and to CEC CEO Orly Ades.


