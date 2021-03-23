Israel Elections: Voter fraud, police attacks, and prisoners

Israel Police reported a number of incidents across the country as they handled crowd control and investigated complaints of voter fraud. Earlier on Tuesday, Central Elections Committee Director Orly Adas assured that there are no concerns of voter fraud.
"Everything we have done for the last few months is to strengthen the protections that prevent the possibility of harm coming to the integrity of Israel's election," said Adas.
In Beit Shemesh, eggs and other objects were thrown at officers stationed there for elections. In Netanya, two incidents of identity fraud were reported by Israel Police. Three individuals were arrested by for pretending to be polling officials.A few hours later, the entrance to the city was blocked by about 100 protesters who set a garbage can on fire. Two were arrested. In Petah Tikva, a unstable man was approached a voting center with a knife, threatening the individuals around him. He was quickly apprehended and taken in for questioning. Three suspects were arrested for attacking police in east Jerusalem, according to a police spokesperson. The three reportedly threw rocks at the officers.Additionally, polling station official was attacked in Barta’a near Jenin Tuesday morning, Israel's Central Election Committee reported. The incident is being handled by police.
Two were arrested Tuesday following an attack on Border police with a metal pole in Jerusalem's Old City, a spokesperson reported.Undercover and uniformed officers will be stationed around the country throughout Election Day.Israel's Prisons Service also prepared for Election Day, with 61 stations opened in prisons across the country for the 8,300 eligible voters who are incarcerated, the Prisons Service reported Tuesday. These polls will be open until 8 p.m.There was a 56% prisoner voter turnout as of 3 p.m.