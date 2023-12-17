Israel's crimes in Gaza more heinous than ISIS, Iranian FM claims

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that Israel commits crimes more heinous than those of ISIS, according to an article by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA.)

The minister went on to say that Israel should pay compensation for the acts he deemed criminal.

“Hamas was not destroyed after 70 days; The resistance was not disarmed; Zionist military prisoners were not released through war; The plan of forced evacuation of Gaza residents was not successful,” IRNA cites Amirabdollahian as having said.

Having listed the above, the minister declared, “Palestine is now the definitive winner of this unequal field.”

Adding to the accusations, Amirabdollahian claimed that war crimes had been specifically commited against Palestinian women and children in Gaza. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on December 17, 2023. (credit: IDF/Handout via REUTERS)

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has claimed that Israeli forces have killed nearly 19,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Concerns over IDF actions in Gaza

Pope Francis, today, also expressed concerns over the morality of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip. Advertisement

"I continue to receive very grave and painful news from Gaza," Francis said. "Unarmed civilians are the objects of bombings and shootings. And this happened even inside the Holy Family parish complex, where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick or disabled, nuns."

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the incident referenced by Francis was still under review and that he had no immediate comment on the pope's words.