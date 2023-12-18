Netanyahu suggest changing name of 'Operation Swords of Iron' war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering changing the name of Operation Swords of Iron to another name.

According to government sources, Netanyahu addressed the issue today in the Cabinet meeting, arguing that "‘Swords of Iron’ is the name of an operation, not the name of a war."

Among other options, according to a report by Michael Shemesh on Kan 11, Netanyahu is considering names such as the Gaza War, the Simchat Torah War, and the Genesis War.

Sources close to Netanyahu confirmed that "he is interested in a name that will catch on publicly and internationally, and that the war will be remembered as a significant war, and not just as an operation."

Name changes have occured in the past

It should be noted that changing the name from an operation to a war is not necessarily an unusual move. The Galilee Peace Operation in 1982 turned into the Lebanon War and is known by that name today. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Similarly, the Second Lebanon War in 2006 initially began as "Operation Just Remission" and was later renamed "Operation Change of Direction" before ultimately being officially named the Second Lebanon War at its conclusion.