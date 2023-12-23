Israel-Hamas War: IDF demolishes giant Hamas tunnel network, finds ID of Hamas leader
The IDF demolished a massive Hamas tunnel network beneath Gaza City • The UN Security Council passes a resolution intended to help bring more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
IDF destroys massive, multi-level tunnel network beneath Gaza City
The various floors of the underground structure were used for storage, hideouts, command and control, and to facilitate movement of terrorists between different locations in the area.
The IDF destroyed a Hamas tunnel network in southern Gaza City’s Issa district during operational activity in the area over the last few weeks, the IDF said on Friday.
The demolished tunnel network served as a subterranean post for the Gaza-based Islamist terror organization, the IDF added. Other buildings being used as Hamas headquarters were also reportedly destroyed.
The news comes a day after the IDF announced the troops from the Yahalom special operations unit of the IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps, along with the 401st Brigade combat team, destroyed an extensive tunnel network used by senior Hamas leadership beneath Gaza City's Shejaia neighborhood.
As part of the Israeli forces hitting Hamas in the south of Gaza City, the Yiftah Battalion, along with combat engineering forces, targeted the Hamas headquarters in the area.
During their raid on the infrastructure, the IDF troops observed a terrorist squad attempting to launch an attack on the Israeli soldiers. The troops subsequently engaged and successfully eliminated the terrorists in close-quarters combat, the IDF continued.
Throughout the operational activity, the IDF also reported that many other terrorists, buildings used for terror activities, and weapons were destroyed.
Concurrently, troops of the IDF Paratroopers Brigade operating in the Issa area uncovered a number of shafts descending into the since-razed underground tunnel network.
Examination reveals the massive extent of the subterranean tunnel network
Additional troops from Yahalom and the Oketz K-9 Unit assessed the tunnel complex beneath what the IDF has dubbed the "Issa" post, revealing a multi-level subterranean structure.
The IDF noted that the various floors of the structure were used for storage, hideouts, command and control, and to facilitate the movement of terrorists between different locations in that area of the Gaza City.
Subsequently, after employing a variety of technological capabilities with the aid of 99th Division’s combat engineering forces to further investigate the tunnel system, the troops destroyed it, the IDF said.
The tunnel network, which was reportedly hundreds of meters long, was documented with footage obtained by the Marom Brigade's Oketz K-9 Unit's dog cameras.
Dogs are regularly used by the IDF to act as the head of an advancing force. Earlier this week, Golani forces sent a camera-equipped dog ahead of them into a suspicious area. The dog was subsequently shot by Hamas terrorists.
The footage, which has been released by the IDF, recorded the terror infrastructure located in the tunnels.
The facilities were equipped with concrete bunkers, water, and electricity.
IDF locates Mohammed Deif's ID card, destroys Hamas leader's house
The ID card, which was printed with both Hebrew and Arabic text, was found along with several copies of the documents including an appendix with the names and birth dates of his children.
During a Friday raid of the home of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’s armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al Qassam Brigades, in southern Gaza, the 82nd Battalion of the IDF’s 7th Brigade found the arch-terrorist’s Palestinian ID card, Israeli media reported.
The ID card, which was printed with both Hebrew and Arabic text, was found along with several copies of the documents including an appendix with the names and birth dates of his children.
During the raid, the fighters discovered a shaft in the yard of the house, and documentation of the site indicates that it had been used to store weapons.
The soldiers who conducted the raid subsequently posed for a photograph inside the house with an Israeli flag.
Deif's house destroyed
Upon concluding their investigation of the site, the IDF troops proceeded to demolish the compound with a controlled explosion.
A report from earlier this week revealed that the IDF produced footage of Deif that suggested the Hamas leader was in better physical condition than previously thought by Israel.
Deif, who has survived seven assassination attempts, some of which left him seriously wounded, was reportedly walking around with nothing beyond a small limp.
Four of the attempts on Deif’s life occurred during 2014’s Operation Protective Edge.
Further, earlier this month, the IDF dropped leaflets in Gaza offering rewards exceeding $100,000 to anyone who would provide reliable information regarding the locations of senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif.
70 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it had received 70 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, CNN reported early on Saturday.
Canada’s Trudeau: Israel’s military actions in Gaza threatens support for Jewish state
Trudeau maintained that Canada supported a two-state solution and that Hamas should not be involved in negotiations on bringing about a Palestinian state.
Justin Trudeau, in an interview with CBC on December 21, said that Israel’s war against Hamas could threaten international support for a Jewish state.
"The voices from Israel's strongest friends, like Canada, like Australia, especially like the United States ... are becoming increasingly concerned that … the short-term actions being taken by Israel are actually putting at risk the long-term safety and even support for a Jewish state into the future," Trudeau told CBC.
The comments were made after an increased international push to install a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Hamas rejected a ceasefire offer which would have seen increased humanitarian aid into Gaza and a week pause in fighting in exchange for 40 hostages kidnapped during their massacre on October 7.
Trudeau insisted that, despite his comments, Canada’s support for Israel was unchanged. He maintained that Canada supported a two-state solution and that Hamas should not be involved in negotiations pertaining to bringing about a Palestinian state.
“We've changed how we've articulated our position. But the position itself hasn't changed, he said. We've always said that Israel has a right to defend itself in accordance with international law. We have always called for the protection of civilians.”
Trudeau did not expand on what “short-term actions” he took issue with, but did say that Israel had to “be careful on the impact on civilians.” Many international bodies have accused Israel of violating international law based on the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry's claims that the war has cost the lives of over 20,000 Palestinian civilians. Israel has repeatedly denied this accusation and the statistics provided by Hamas’s ministry cannot be independently verified.
“It is our position that working towards a sustainable ceasefire requires the conditions of Hamas laying down its arms, releasing all hostages, [ending the use of] human shields and understanding there is no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza,” the prime minister continued.
Butting heads over Palestinian statehood
Trudeau further insisted that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a conversation over Netanyahu’s earlier comments that he was “proud that I prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state.”
“I very much shared with him our deep belief that Canada is unflinching — and has been for many years — that a two-state solution is the only way to move forward. That we have to have a free, secure, viable Israel, alongside a free, secure, viable Palestinian state,” Trudeau said.
Hamas calls UN resolution 'insufficient step' for bringing aid into Gaza
"We consider it a step that may contribute to alleviating the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip," the foreign ministry statement said.
The Palestinian foreign ministry and the terrorist group Hamas issued opposing statements on Friday in response to the adoption by the United Nations Security Council of a resolution intended to help bring more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian foreign ministry, which is part of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, called the resolution "a step in the right direction," and said it would help "end the aggression, ensure the arrival of aid and protect the Palestinian people."
"We consider it a step that may contribute to alleviating the suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip," the foreign ministry statement said.
Hamas complains that not enough is being done
But Hamas, the terrorists who run Gaza, called the resolution an "insufficient step" for meeting the impoverished enclave's needs.
"During the past five days, the US administration has worked hard to empty this resolution of its essence and to issue it in this weak formula... It defies the will of the international community and the United Nations General Assembly in stopping Israel's aggression against our defenseless Palestinian people," the statement said.
Camera embedded on dog reveals Hamas tunnel in Gaza City
The tunnel was used as an underground outpost by the terror group, and buildings nearby where Hamas operated in the south of the city were destroyed.
The IDF discovered and raided a tunnel built by Hamas in the southern part of Gaza City, an IDF spokesperson said on Friday.
The tunnel was used as an underground outpost by the terror group, and buildings nearby where Hamas operated in the south of the city were destroyed. IDF soldiers identified a terror squad that attacked and promptly eliminated them.
A number of shafts leading to an underground multi-level route were located and uncovered, whose floors were used for the purposes of command, control and movement for Hamas between different sectors for storage and accommodation. Israeli forces destroyed the underground route.
IDF provides video documentation via a dog
Video documentation that was equipped to a dog showed the terror tunnel which was hundreds of meters long, which included command and communication rooms, residence halls that are tens of meters in area, concrete dumps, as well as water and electricity infrastructure.
The video can be seen below:
White House: Closely monitoring situation in Red Sea; not seeing big impact on holiday products
U.S. President Joe Biden's national security team does not expect the diversion of vessels from the Suez Canal to affect the availability of holiday products, his top economic adviser said on Friday.
UN chief calls out Israel's Gaza operation for creating aid obstacles
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the way Israel is conducting its military operation in the Gaza Strip is "creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid" inside the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people.
He also urged "Israeli authorities to lift restrictions on commercial activity immediately."
UN urges more Gaza aid, UN chief says Israel creating distribution 'obstacles'
The remaining council members voted for the resolution except for Russia which also abstained.
The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps "to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.
Amid global outrage over a rising Gaza death toll in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the US abstained to allow the 15-member council to adopt a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.
The remaining council members voted for the resolution except for Russia which also abstained.
Following high-level negotiations to win over Washington, the resolution no longer dilutes Israel's control over all aid deliveries to 2.3 million people in Gaza. Israel monitors the limited aid deliveries to Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.
But a weakening of language on a cessation of hostilities frustrated several council members - including veto power Russia - and Arab and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation states, some of which, diplomats said, view it as approval for Israel to further act against Hamas for a deadly Oct. 7 attack.
The adopted resolution "calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities." The initial draft had called for "an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" to allow aid access.
Earlier this month the 193-member UN General Assembly demanded a humanitarian ceasefire, with 153 states voting in favor of the move that had been vetoed by the United States in the Security Council days earlier.
The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire, believing it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and free hostages taken by Hamas.
Aid monitoring
Last month the United States abstained to allow the Security Council to call for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting for a "sufficient number of days" to allow aid access. The move came after four unsuccessful attempts to take action.
Washington traditionally shields its ally Israel from UN action and has already twice vetoed Security Council action since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 240 people taken hostage.
Israel has retaliated against Hamas by bombarding Gaza from the air, imposing a siege and launching a ground offensive. Some 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
Most people in Gaza have been driven from their homes and UN officials have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe. The World Food Programme says half of Gaza's population is starving and only 10% of the food required has entered Gaza since Oct. 7.
A key sticking point during negotiations on the resolution adopted on Friday had been an initial proposal for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish a mechanism in Gaza to monitor aid from countries not party to the war.
A toned-down compromise was reached to instead ask Guterres to appoint a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator to establish a UN mechanism for accelerating aid to Gaza through states that are not party to the conflict.
The coordinator would also have responsibility "for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying in Gaza, as appropriate, the humanitarian nature" of all the aid.
The council also called for the warring parties "to adhere to international humanitarian law and ... deplores all attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism."
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the way Israel is conducting its operation is “creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian assistance” in Gaza, where the United Nations says the aid available is just 10 percent of what is needed.
Israel insists that 5,405 aid trucks - bearing food, water and medical supplies - have entered Gaza since the war started. Hamas has been repeatedly caught stealing international aid, which limits supplies available for the use of Palestinian civilians.
The chief later posted on X, "Nothing can possibly justify the horrific terror attacks launched by Hamas on 7 October, or the brutal abduction of some 250 hostages. I repeat my call for all remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally."
Nothing can possibly justify the horrific terror attacks launched by Hamas on 7 October, or the brutal abduction of some 250 hostages.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 22, 2023
I repeat my call for all remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally.
Gilad Erdan's response
Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan harshly criticized the Security Council for their silence in the face of the October 7 massacre.
He stated that he "thanks the United States and President Biden for standing firmly by Israel's side throughout the negotiations on the decision and maintaining the red lines that were defined. The decision maintains Israel's authority to monitor and inspect aid entering Gaza.
"On the other hand, we must not ignore the fact that the Security Council as a body has not yet condemned the the October 7 massacre. This is a disgrace that reveals the irrelevance of the UN in connection with the war in Gaza. The UN's focus only on the aid mechanisms for Gaza is unnecessary and disconnected from reality - Israel in any case allows the introduction of aid on any necessary scale. The UN should have focused on the humanitarian crisis of the hostages."
Hagari asserts resolution calls for immediate release of hostages
Later, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari hailed the resolution, stating that it included a demand of the unconditional immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas.
“A UN resolution passed a few hours ago and was adopted by the Security Council. It includes a demand for the unconditional immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas and to allow humanitarian access to address their medical needs," Hagari said. "We call on the international community and international organizations to enforce this resolution.”
War takes an economic toll on Israeli businesses and employees
With many Israeli businesses working reduced hours or closing during the war, employees losing their jobs or placed on unpaid leave, many have turned to unemployment benefits to help them get by.
The Israel-Hamas war has hit Israeli businesses hard. Safety concerns, reduced consumer demand, and staff shortages caused by a lack of foreign laborers and by employees and owners being called up for reserve military duties have all affected businesses and have left many struggling to maintain operations, with some closing and others working reduced hours.
Since October 7, when the war began, 187,184 Israelis have applied for unemployment benefits, according to the latest figures released by Israel’s National Insurance Institute this week. Of those people, 133,970, or 71.5%, did so after being placed on involuntary unpaid leave by their employers, the data showed.
Some 59% of those who have applied for unemployment benefits since the start of the war are aged 20 to 40, 40% are aged 41 to 67, and the remainder are aged 67 or above.
The institute pointed out that in normal times, it receives about 20,000 applications per month for unemployment benefits, but since Oct. 7, it has received well over 80,000 applications per month.
Christopher Haj, a 24-year-old student who worked as a bartender at the Herbert Samuel Hotel in Jerusalem, told The Media Line he signed up for unemployment benefits after the war significantly affected his work.
Like many other hotels, when the war began, the Herbert Samuel shifted to housing Israelis evacuated from their homes in the south, most of whom could not afford drinks at the hotel bar. The hotel managers reduced drink prices but found operating the bar unprofitable and eventually decided to close it.
“When I went to Human Resources, they gave me the option whether to work as a waiter [in the hotel restaurant] or go on leave,” Haj told The Media Line. “I told them I would rather sign up for unemployment benefits and get paid by the National Insurance Institute.”
New policies for receiving unemployment benefits
Israel’s National Insurance Institute pays unemployment benefits to salaried employees who have resigned, been laid off, or been fired from their jobs. Self-employed people are not eligible. The amount paid is based on the former employee's average salary over the preceding months.
Since the start of the war, the institute has relaxed some requirements, allowing people placed on unpaid leave to register for unemployment benefits after 14 days rather than the previously required 30, and also allowing people to register for benefits after having worked six months out of the preceding 18, rather than the previously required 12 out of 18.
Sara Hussein, a 23-year-old law student now working as a receptionist at Jerusalem's Hadassah Hospital, told The Media Line that before the war she had been working at a store in a Jerusalem mall. When the war broke out, the store reduced its hours significantly and left her with no option but to register for unemployment benefits.
“They told me that I needed to sign up for unemployment benefits because the places were beginning to close early, and they weren’t able to give me any shifts,” she said.
At the peak of the COVID pandemic in 2020, more than 1 million Israelis, 24% of the workforce, were unemployed.
Haj said that during the COVID pandemic, he received far more unemployment benefits than he has been receiving now during the war, as before the pandemic he worked many more hours than he did before the war.
“I can’t go out most of the time like I used to,” Haj said. “I tend to stay in more, and I don’t want to spend money on things I know I don’t need. The money I receive now is a lot less than what I received during the pandemic.”
He also said he was feeling more isolated in his financial situation now, as during the pandemic being out of work was much more common.
Hussein too said she had received more in unemployment benefits during the pandemic than during the current war.
She said that before COVID, she worked at a job that paid NIS 5,000 to 7,000 per month, and during the pandemic, she received NIS 2,000 per month in unemployment benefits. However, before the war, she was working fewer hours and thus was entitled to only 600 shekels per month in unemployment benefits. She said she struggled to pay her expenses especially her tuition fees out of her unemployment benefits.
"That’s when I knew I needed to find a new job ASAP,” she said, adding that this led her to take on her current job at Hadassah Hospital.
Discussions are taking place over ways to compensate other groups affected by the war, including employers and the self-employed, wounded, evacuees, anxiety sufferers, reserve service members, and others.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities