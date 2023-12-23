IDF publish the names of five fallen soldiers

St.-Sgt. Nir Rafael Kananian, 20, from Beit Keshet, fell yesterday in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

St.-Sgt. Birhanu Kassie, 22, from Beit Shemesh, fell yesterday in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Shay Termin, 26, from Rosh Pina, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday.

CWO (res.) Alexander Shpits, 41, from Karmiel, fell yesterday in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Capt. Oshri Moshe Butzhak, 22, from Haifa, fell today in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.​