The IDF has been working to expose and dismantle terror tunnels created by Hamas in Gaza, constructed with critical infrastructure abused by Hamas, the IDF revealed Thursday. The tunnels span hundreds of kilometers underneath the Gaza Strip.

Data collected by IDF ground troops, in addition to an in-depth analysis of tunnels exposed by security forces to date, has allowed the IDF to determine precisely how much of each material was needed to build such an extensive network.

Data revealed that over 6,000 tons of concrete and 1,800 tons of metal were used to build hundreds of kilometers of underground infrastructure, costing tens of millions of dollars.

What could have been done with Gaza aid money used by Hamas?

Civilian infrastructure was in turn not built, using critical aid funding and supplies to construct tunnels under the strip. Hamas used massive amounts of resources to carry out continued terrorist activity.

Hamas terror tunnel is dismantled by IDF personnel. January 11, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps and the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit continue operations to dismantle Hamas's underground terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

These actions are expected to erase the threats the tunnels pose.