US Embassy in Iraq under attack - report

The United States Embassy in Iraq was bombed on Thursday night, according to preliminary reports that The Jerusalem Post could not independently confirm.

The event came within a half hour of reports that the United States and Britain had begun striking Houthi targets in Yemen, and if it was indeed an attack, it was presumably an act of retaliation.

The US and Britain struck dozens of targets across Yemen, according to some reports, ranging from training bases to drone facilities.

Supporters of Yemen's Houthis hold a poster of the top Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badruddin al-Houthi during a rally in Sanaa in September 2021. (credit: REUTERS)

Iranian-backed groups had warned they would respond to attacks on Houthis

It was believed to be the first time the United States had struck the Houthis since 2016, following months of attacks by the Iranian-backed rebel group against ships in the Red Sea that the group considered linked to Israel.

Reliable information on the events in Iraq was sparse, but the preliminary reports came after a previous warning by Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq that they would attack an American base with "everything in [their] power" should the US hit Houthi targets.