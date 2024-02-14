Relatives and supporters of hostages take part in a protest calling for their release, in Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

The Biden administration is working “intensely” on a hostage deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday night as the Israeli delegation to talks in Cairo returned home without any clear results.

“We are working to bring home the remaining hostages in Gaza. We are working intensely with Egypt [and] with Qatar on a proposal to bring about their release,” Blinken told reporters in Washington.

As part of an intense push for what US President Joe Biden said Monday he hoped would include a six-week pause to the war, CIA Director William Burns held talks in Cairo that followed those he had convened in Paris late last month with Qatari, Egyptian, and Israeli officials.