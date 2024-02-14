Hamas's Sinwar tunnel footage released, Cairo hostage talks at impasse
Netanyahu to Biden: I want a hostage deal, but Hamas's demands are a non-starter • US 'working intensely on Gaza hostage deal' as Israeli delegation leaves Cairo
Netanyahu to Biden: I want a hostage deal, but Hamas's demands are a non-starter
Netanyahu noted that he wanted a hostage deal but that it should be one that can pass through the cabinet.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden during their phone call on Sunday that "contrary to reports and interpretations in the Israeli media," he is indeed interested in reaching a deal to release the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
However, according to Netanyahu, it should be a deal that can pass through the cabinet, according to senior American and Israeli officials who are familiar with the contents of the conversation.Go to the full article >>
US 'working intensely on Gaza hostage deal' as Israeli delegation leaves Cairo
In a statement on its website, Cairo cited a "keenness to continue consultation and coordination" on the key issues, indicating that no breakthrough was made.
The Biden administration is working “intensely” on a hostage deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday night as the Israeli delegation to talks in Cairo returned home without any clear results.
“We are working to bring home the remaining hostages in Gaza. We are working intensely with Egypt [and] with Qatar on a proposal to bring about their release,” Blinken told reporters in Washington.
As part of an intense push for what US President Joe Biden said Monday he hoped would include a six-week pause to the war, CIA Director William Burns held talks in Cairo that followed those he had convened in Paris late last month with Qatari, Egyptian, and Israeli officials.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: Hot on Sinwar's heels: IDF reveals footage of Hamas leader hiding in tunnel
The video marks the Hamas leader's first appearance since October 7 • Israeli forces will find Sinwar "dead or alive" - IDF spokesperson
Israel recovered a video of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a tunnel under Gaza's Khan Yunis. The IDF revealed the video to the public on Tuesday evening.
Sinwar was captured on film on October 10 by a camera installed by Hamas, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said that evening. The IDF has reportedly been operating in that tunnel in recent days. Hagari added that the video shows Sinwar fleeing with one of his wives and his children.Go to the full article >>
Hamas is returning to power in northern Gaza, IDF colonel says
IDF Col. Hezi Nachman said that there are hundreds of thousands of people in northern Gaza and Hamas rule of the area is returning.
Hamas is returning to power in northern Gaza, IDF Col. (res.) Hezi Nachman said in an interview with 103FM Tuesday morning, adding that the Israeli military isn't doing enough to stop it.
Speaking to Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal, Nachman, the former head of the Menashe Brigade, was discussing a letter to the war cabinet he and several other IDF commanders signed calling on Gazans not to be allowed to return home in the North until the hostages come home.Go to the full article >>
Hamas could join PA in new Gaza government, support two-state solution - report
In contradiction to a slew of previous public comments, Hamas reportedly is receptive to joining the PA on should there be a two-state solution on the political horizon.
A Qatari source conveyed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Hamas has agreed to form a technocratic government in Gaza after the war, according to a Tuesday report from Sky News Arabia citing a Palestinian source in Ramallah.
On Sunday, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Abbas was set to discuss a new Palestinian unity government with the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says