"When we entered this government, we defined our partnership as for the war period, and we didn't stand there with stopwatch in hand," Minister Gideon Sa'ar (National Unity Party) told Maariv this week, in an interview that will be published on Friday. "What matters to the public is that we win the war, which will profoundly affect our global and regional standing for a long time."

Sa'ar said he believes that "Netanyahu is centrally responsible for the mishaps in Gaza and the 'Black Saturday' events. A state inquiry committee should investigate, to establish responsibility and extract lessons. It was a multi-dimensional failure — political, operational, and intelligence-wise. However, now is not the time for elections. At this stage, I'm prioritizing the war against our enemies over a renewal of [internal conflicts]."

"At this moment, it would be a mistake to disband the emergency government, but if I come to the conclusion that the government is moving in the wrong direction, I will reassess my stance."

MK Gideon Sa'ar speaks at a conference of Haaretz newspaper, Zolt Institute and the New Israel Fund in Tel Aviv on February 23, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Sa'ar on a constructive vote of no confidence: 'the likelihood seeems nearly nonexistent'

As the former head of various ministries, Sa'ar added, "The battle in Gaza continues, and we must keep applying military pressure. Withdrawing from the government to reignite internal political warfare isn't the right move."

Answering a question on the possibility of government restructuring through a constructive no-confidence vote, Sa'ar expanded, "The likelihood seems nearly nonexistent. Right now, my focus isn't politics. I won't counsel Netanyahu on resigning." He concluded that despite no resignations from those running the country during October 7, "from Bibi to defense heads, it doesn't absolve them of responsibility."

Regarding the 2024 budget, Sa'ar explained, "My vote against it was due to its inadequacy. In times of economic emergency, when public mobilization is expected, the government failed to lead by example. Revenue-wise, unlocking corporate profits and encouraging dividend distribution with favorable tax terms were necessary. Salary cuts for high-earners in public sectors and a wage freeze could have generated substantial savings. The government's reluctance to shut unnecessary ministries and trim coalition finances shows a lack of urgency in addressing the crisis."

The full interview with Sa'ar will be published in Maariv on Friday.