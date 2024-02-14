An anti-Israel protest was held outside of the Jerusalem Post conference in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday.

The conference, titled Joint Perspectives: A German-Israeli Summit, was hosted alongside the leading German newspaper WELT, where topics discussed include the Israel-Hamas war, the media's role in the war, and the rise of antisemitism in Western countries.

"German media is lying, don't let yourself be deceived! Freedom for Palestine!" the protesters chanted in German in front of the Axel Springer Campus in the German capital.

Anti-Israel protest held outside the Axel Springer Campus in Berlin where the JPost conference was being held (credit: Chen Schimmel)

Other chants at the protest

Other chants included: "Zionists are fascists!" and chanted the known "From the river to the sea" slogan in English.

One protester said: "This is a Jewish value to stand with a free Palestine, particularly in Germany."

At the conference itself, participants included Israeli and German politicians and experts, as well as Meirav Leshem Gonen, whose daughter is still held hostage in Hamas captivity.