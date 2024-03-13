Nasrallah: Screams of Israeli settlers are louder because of Hezbollah

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Wednesday that "what is happening to this day, especially in Gaza, is a lesson to all the peoples of the world, and we must emphasize the great achievements of the Al-Aqsa flood and what will come after it.

"All Palestinian factions are unanimous in stopping the aggression, contrary to what is being reported that Hamas is obstructing the negotiations.

"We affirm from our Lebanese front that we stand alongside the people of Gaza," the Hezbollah leader continued. "The screams of settlers in northern occupied Palestine are getting louder as a result of Hezbollah operations."

Calling out Netanyahu and Biden

Nasrallah then had a message directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that "Even if you act in Rafah, you have lost the war."

Netanyahu has told AIPAC “To win this war, we must destroy the remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah. If not, Hamas will regroup, rearm, and reconquer Gaza and then we’re back to square one. And that’s an intolerable threat that we cannot accept.” Hassan Nasrallah (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Nasrallah also targeted his words towards US President Joe Biden and his administration and criticized him for his inability to stop the war.

"Who believes that Biden can't stop the war in the Gaza Strip?" he continued. "With the wave of a pen, he could stop the war and stop the aggression against the people of Gaza. The US administration is stupid and must stop the war. We in the Lebanese front will stand by the people of Gaza, no matter what the sacrifice or the time it will cost us."