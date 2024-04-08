IDF entry into Rafah: 'It will happen, we already have a date' - Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the IDF must enter Rafah to achieve complete victory and return the hostages while also claiming that Israel has decided on a date for entry in a video published on Monday.

"Today, I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo; we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost, the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu stated in the video.

"This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates that an IDF entrance into Rafah is necessary for victory over Hamas, April 8, 2024 (VIAA MAARIV)

Netanyahu allies warn lack of Rafah op. will threaten government

The statement comes after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned that if the war ends without an invasion of Rafah, Netanyahu will "cease to have a mandate to serve as prime minister" and other right-wing members of the government expressed concerns that such an operation wouldn't happen.

The statement also comes as negotiations continue between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Reports by foreign media on Monday conflicted concerning whether progress had been made or not in the talks.