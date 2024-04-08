IDF entry into Rafah: 'It will happen, we already have a date' - Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the IDF must enter Rafah to achieve complete victory and return the hostages while also claiming that Israel has decided on a date for entry in a video published on Monday.
"Today, I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo; we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost, the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu stated in the video.
"This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date," he added.
Netanyahu allies warn lack of Rafah op. will threaten government
The statement comes after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned that if the war ends without an invasion of Rafah, Netanyahu will "cease to have a mandate to serve as prime minister" and other right-wing members of the government expressed concerns that such an operation wouldn't happen.
The statement also comes as negotiations continue between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Reports by foreign media on Monday conflicted concerning whether progress had been made or not in the talks.